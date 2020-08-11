Shirley “Virginia” Adams was an inspiration to many residents in Fergus Falls for her relentless work in improving the city and getting involved in a number of causes including the Otter Tail County Historical Society, A Center for the Arts, Kaddatz Galleries, Fergus Falls Public Library, as well as the Federated Church, League of Women Voters, Otter Tail County Planning Commission and the United Way board. She passed away on Aug. 5, leaving behind a legacy that will not be forgotten.
On April 5, 2018 Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer declared the day Virginia Adams Day during his State of the City address, saying, “Her and her husband Sam were instrumental in the visioning that brought us Project 500, the industrial park and the development on the west side of town. The library, Kaddatz Galleries, Wright Park, Grotto Lake, AC4TA, Federated Church, the children choir, this very room that we are sitting in, and of course, Adams Park. ... We see her every day in the spirit of this community.”
Although Adams did not grow up in Fergus Falls, having been born and raised in Dixon, Illinois before coming to Minnesota for college, she had a strong sense of history and connection with the community through her husband. “In turn she parlayed that connection to develop projects that helped the community. Her involvement in the Otter Tail County Historical Society epitomizes that,” says Chris Schuelke, executive director of the Otter Tail County Historical Society (OTCHS). “Serving on the OTCHS Board of Directors in the early 1980s, she pushed for the Society to become more than just an exhibit hall. She advocated for a research library to help people with genealogical and local history research. As a result of her vision OTCHS has become one of the most active local history research centers in the state.” She also pushed for educational outreach and public programming, which OTCHS continues to recognize today as critical parts of its mission.
Michael Burgraff, executive director of A Center for the Arts (AC4TA) says the children’s choir would not have been possible without Adams. “She was the only reason, for quite a while, that A Center for the Arts had a children’s choir. Actually, we had four of them because of her,” he says. “Youth of all ages were involved in the choirs, basically what she did for years was cover the costs of the instructors and said, ‘Don’t charge the kids.’ It was truly something she wanted to do, it was a gift.”
The new library, which had its grand opening in 2019, also owes a debt of thanks to Adams. “Ginny was an ardent advocate for arts, history, culture and community. She encouraged many important projects, programs, and people in Fergus Falls. The Fergus Falls Public Library is one of the organizations that greatly benefited from her support and attention,” says Erin Smith, director of Viking Library System. “Most recently, the generous gift Ginny and her family made to the library renewal project helped make the library remodel and expansion a reality for our community. Personally, Ginny was a mentor and friend. I am grateful to have known her and will miss her spirit.”
Schierer says that while Adams was able to financially support many projects and organizations in the community, he notes, “Just her spirit and her leadership was able to be a force, she was just such a force for good in the community. … She was such an inspiration to so many people, including myself, as someone who believed in the common good and civic engagement.”
Adams will also be remembered for her humility, says Burgraff. “She truly was an incredibly giving person and the last she wanted anybody to know was that she had given money or that she was helping. … She didn’t want the praise, she just wanted to make the music happen.” He adds that, for as long as children in Fergus Falls are singing, Adams’ spirit will live on.
