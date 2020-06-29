Elroy Balgaard, who acted in the production of the documentary series “American Runestone,” notified The Daily Journal Monday that a screening of four one-hour episodes at the ABC Brewery in Battle Lake July 10-11 will not take place.
The production has premiered in Sweden and Balgaard believes it will be seen in the United States at some future date.
“American Runestone” was to be shown in the parking lot after dark at the new Battle Lake business. Filming began in Minnesota in 2018 under the direction of Swedish actor Peter Stormare, best remembered for his role as a villain in the motion picture “Fargo” made in 1996.
The documentary deals with the famous Kensington Runestone which was discovered in 1898 by a Swedish farmer, Olof Ohman.
