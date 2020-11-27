Small Business Saturday is this week on Nov. 28. The event falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and has been a way to encourage consumers to shop at small, local businesses since its inception in 2010.
Although COVID-19 has caused many retailers, big and small, to pare down post-Thanksgiving shopping events, either by spreading them across several days, moving deals online or limiting deals, there are still opportunities for people to do some local shopping this Small Business Saturday.
The Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging Small Business Saturday participation with their Shop, Drop ‘n Win promotion. Shop, Drop ‘n Win runs from Nov. 25 through Dec. 15 and allows shoppers to enter to win Fergus Bucks (money that can be spent at Chamber of Commerce member locations) every time they spend money in Fergus Falls or with Chamber of Commerce members. On Small Business Saturday, shoppers can earn double entries.
“One thing we did this year, to make it COVID friendly, is that people can register right on our website, at FergusFalls.com, and then they click on the Shop, Drop ‘n Win shopping bag, the logo, and that will take them to an entry form that they can actually enter online. They can enter and they just snap a picture of their receipt,” says Lisa Workman, president of Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. Stores will also have flyers with a QR code that can be scanned with a smartphone that will navigate participants to the registration page. Workman says, “It’s a day dedicated to our small businesses, I think that’s why it’s important. It’s a chance, when you’re out doing holiday shopping, you can really feel it in your heart, ‘Hey, you know what? I’m helping out my friends and neighbors.’ ”
Victor Lundeen Company will have two days of discounts beginning Friday, Nov. 27. “We’ll have 15% off store-wide with regularly priced items, and then also with every qualifying purchase of $50 or more we’re giving away free tote bags,” says Kris Wilke, manager at Victor Lundeen Company. “We just think that it’s important for our local customers to shop local because the money that they spend, we keep here in the community. We’re the ones that give donations to the schools and the teams and the nonprofit organizations, so we look forward to those days that people are shopping local, keep their dollars local.”
The Market also has a few days of deals starting Wednesday, Nov. 25. “We’ll have drawings, we’re giving away gift cards, we’re doing different discounts,” says manager Susanne Strom. On Nov. 27 they did Flannel Friday, giving a 20% off coupon to any shoppers who came wearing plaid or flannel.
JoCo’s Food Truck will also be open on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dairyland, serving homemade chili in a bread bowl, homemade macaroni and cheese, corn nuggets, french fries and old-fashioned chocolate malts, while supplies last.
Workman hopes to see Fergus Falls shoppers spend a million dollars locally this holiday season. “Last year, we tracked $355,000 during our Shop, Drop ‘n Win campaign. ... Then, in the summer of 2020, this year, we did Shop, Drop ‘n Win again, a two week-campaign, and we tracked $755,000, so people really went all out and really were dedicated this summer to spending locally, so we figured a million dollars is pretty doable during the holiday,” she said.
“It is a way to say thank you. It’s certainly no small feat to go into business on your own and to open a retail store, and all the curveballs and challenges that they’ve overcome so far this year. They’re trying to adapt and, when it comes down to it, so many of our businesses and retailers and restaurants, they really care about their customers and about their employees,” Workman said.
