In the rotunda of the Otter Tail County Courthouse, a mesmerizing stained glass dome draws the attention to the ceiling. Framing the colorful glass are four murals that depict the days long ago. While stunning to look at, the history of the artwork is even more extraordinary.
Doug Cannell, facilities operations supervisor at the courthouse, was contacted by Sachi Yanari-Rizzo, curator of prints and drawings at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art. She was searching for works done by artist Charles Holloway.
Charles Holloway, born in 1859, was an artist and teacher who spent his life creating and studying art. In 1888 Holloway won a contest in Chicago to paint the mural on the proscenium arch of the new Auditorium Theater. This fueled a career which had him considered, at one time, to be the premiere mural painter and stained-glass decorator in the United States.
In 1900, the Allen County Courthouse in Fort Wayne had Holloway paint its rotunda murals.
Chuck Knox, of Old Fort News, published by the Allen County-Fort Wayne Historical Society in 2003, said “The Holloway rotunda murals are the nation’s greatest set of undiscovered murals, and we are now beginning to realize their importance in the history of American art.”
Many of Holloway’s murals are still out there waiting to be found. That makes locating the ones in the OTC courthouse special.
When Cannell got the call from Yanari-Rizzo, he knew he had to check the paintings in the courthouse. “She said she had been looking for works done by Holloway and the gap she had in a timeline she was doing fit the years of construction of our courthouse. I wasn’t aware of his work, I always thought they were done as part of the federal art works project, so while I had her on the phone I went up to the third floor and sure enough they were Holloway’s. She was pretty excited,” he explained.
The original courthouse was brought down by the 1919 cyclone. Rebuilding and reopening were done in 1921 during which time Holloway did four paintings on canvas. Upon completion of the courthouse, they were glued to the ceiling of the courthouse, framing colorful stained glass.
When Cannell found out what a treasure the courthouse was holding, he sent pictures of the murals to Yanari-Rizzo. The photos are displayed in the Fort Wayne Art Museum allowing many people to enjoy the beauty that Holloway created.
OTC will host courthouse tours on Sept. 8, every thirty minutes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.to celebrate the art of muralist Charles Holloway.
