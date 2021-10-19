The location of a longtime local store in Vergas that closed for good in 2016, will soon be seeing a transformation into a retail center with a gym, a hair salon, apartments, and two other retail spaces that will be for rent.
The old Goodman's Supermarket building in Vergas was demolished recently, but rising up in its place will be a new retail center. The lot was purchased recently by a couple local business owners, Jeff and Wendy Zitzow of Zitzow Electric and Tyler and Heather Schmid of Franklin Fence, who will be building a new multiuse building at the same location.
Many local residents were sad to see the old building go down, and said that it was the end of an era. The previous owners ran Goodman's Supermarket as a family business and dedicated many years to the store, and were also very involved in the community and enjoyed promoting Vergas.
Tyler Schmid who is working with general contractor Andy Pettow, and Pettow Construction of Perham, said, “The new site will be more than just a grocery store, but it will be a community hub in Vergas. We lost a big part of Vegas when Goodman’s closed, with most having to drive to Frazee or Detroit Lakes for groceries. As far as the apartments and retail spaces that are available, we know people who will rent those as soon as we advertise that they are available.”
Schmid also said the project will include seven apartments on the second level and have one handicap-accessible apartment on the first floor.
In addition to the Zitzows, and Schmid’s, Duane Dietterich will be running the new grocery store. The total footprint for the new space will be approximately 7400 square feet.
With the project coming to Vergas, Schmid says it will make the town center a destination, even for those who don’t live in the area to visit and experience the small town vibe and all it has to offer for permanent residents and those visiting the lakes area and Otter Tail County.
