The Fergus Falls Public School District is very unique for its size. We offer a traditional school experience, an opportunity for a targeted environmental education experience through the Prairie Science Classroom, a full K-12 virtual learning option (iQ Academy) and an alternative learning center (ALC). This column will focus on the ALC.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?