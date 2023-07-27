In a packed banquet hall at the Bigwood Event Center, conservative non profit Center of the American Experiment, based in Golden Valley, presented a program detailing how they believed that the last Minnesota legislative session will cause the state to go into a nosedive.
The president of the organization, John Hinderaker, kicked the program off detailing how the entire $17.6 billion state surplus was spent.
“If you were not happy with what you saw coming out of the Minnesota Legislature this year, you are not alone, as a matter of fact you are part of the majority,” said Hinderaker.
In addition to the capacity crowd, Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls), Rep. Jeff Backer (R-Browns Valley) and Fergus Falls City Council Ward Two council member Scott Kvamme were in attendance at the program.
Hinderaker related how a poll their organization contracted out found that 59% of respondents that were following the legislature rated them only fair or poor.
Economist John Phelan with Center of the American Experiment spoke next about how thousands of state government employees will be added in response to the creation of Paid Family Leave, Office of Cannabis Management and Children, Youth and Families.
He also stated that they would be unionized employees and around 200 new workers would be needed for Cannabis Management.
Phelan also spoke about increased taxes including for car registration, delivery fee taxes, sales and gas, business taxes and the taxes for cannabis once that is fully set up. All told, Phelan said that tax and fee increases could top over $9 billion.
He also referenced how the legislature gave cash grants to various nonprofits. In addition, the “Walz check” or rebates from the budget surplus shrunk from $1,000 to $260 per person.
Another topic brought up by Hinderaker was one that he referred to as the “blackout bill”(actually Senate File 4), which the Center of the American Experiment says will mandate that 100% of the electricity sold in Minnesota come from carbon-free resources by 2040. The organization said it will cost around $313 billion to implement and that it could cause electricity prices to skyrocket and cause rolling blackouts.
Other issues discussed included legalized recreational marijuana, reduced prison sentences and gun control, as well as abortion regulations and how legislators made pedophilia a protected class.
Near the end of the program, Hinderaker said there were things that the next legislature could do to “get things back on track.”
Among the ideas proposed were repealing all taxes enacted in the 2023 legislative session, cut income taxes, repeal the “blackout bill” (Senate File 4), legalize nuclear power plants in Minnesota, in addition to studying new small modular reactors.
