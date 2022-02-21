On Feb. 15, Otter Tail County (OTC) Public Health released a statement saying that the county “was positioned well to respond during the COVID-19 health crisis.” The county noted years of training and planning in order to properly respond to a public health crisis, and mentioned emergency preparedness and response as one of the key responsibilities of OTC Public Health.
Jody Lien, public health director for OTC and Kristi Wentworth, assistant director, provided an overview of the 2021 COVID-19 response efforts, almost two years into the ongoing local response.
The report mentioned that strategies and priorities used by OTC Public Health adapted to the needs of the community.
OTC Public Health was tasked with distributing helpful resources such as test kits and masks to hard to reach populations and supporting community organizations such as schools and long-term-care facilities.
OTC Public Health coordinated vaccination and testing efforts, which are still ongoing throughout the county. In 2021, over 9,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered at 124 vaccine clinic events throughout the county along with over 1,000 flu vaccines administered.
OTC Public Health sought out the public’s input to better understand how COVID-19 affected county residents. In 2021, a small sample survey was conducted, showing that the pandemic affected the community in a variety of ways. The survey reported impacts on mental health, social connections, delayed health and dental care and financial situations.
“The information from the survey will be used to address the post-pandemic needs of the community,” stated a press release from OTC Public Health.
Chief nurse officer at Lake Region Healthcare (LRH), Roberta Young, shared some feedback on the last two years of the pandemic. She listed that over 40,863 COVID-19 tests have been conducted through LRH and noted an overall positivity rate of 12.1%.
Young reported that since the start of the pandemic, 329 patients have been admitted for inpatient care due to COVID-19, 25 of which were transferred to a different hospital for a higher level of care. She also noted that 26 community members have died from COVID-19.
“We continue to be grateful for our resilient team that is unwaveringly committed to our communities and to providing the clinically excellent person-centered care people need for both COVID-19 and non-COVID related conditions,” shared Young.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone