Finding child care in rural areas is not a new struggle. Whether you’re just moving to a community or having a new child on the way, the waitlists can be long and impact other aspects of a family, too.
Finding out you're expecting a baby is exciting, but knowing you need to start looking for child care as soon as you find out you’re pregnant can be stressful. Daycares are limited in the number of infants they can take on. Licensed providers can take two or three depending on the ages of the other kids in their care. This shortage leaves new or expecting parents in a scramble to find open spots.
Child care provider Alexis Nelson said, “I have been getting tons of calls for families looking for infant care as far as a year out.” She, like many parents, had to make choices about her own employment when she found out she was expecting her third child.
“I knew it would be nearly impossible to find childcare for an infant, so I decided I would love to do daycare again and be able to raise my baby myself along with making an income and taking care of other people’s children," Nelson stated.
This is a common solution to the child care shortage. Parents are leaving their careers to work in the daycare field while their children are young. Making enough money outside of the home to cover the childcare cost and come out ahead is difficult with the hourly wages of available jobs, too.
Another struggle is to find someone you trust and feel safe leaving your child with. Amber Eastwood, mom of two, has felt that first hand: “Struggles were finding someone who would care for my child as I would myself, finding a person (not a center) who would take pride in the care and love for all children." After finding the right fit for her first son, she faced the same concerns with her second child. She was able to get him into the same daycare as her first, but it wasn’t that simple.
“I had to wait until the baby at the time turned one so I had to figure out alternative care for four to five weeks," said Eastwood.
Child care for school age children proves to be another hurdle for parents. Area daycares don’t always offer openings for part time or after school spots only, leaving parents looking for a place for their kids to go for a couple hours and over the summer vacation months. Youth and family director at the Fergus Falls YMCA, Nicole Washek, has seen changes in the need over the past couple years though, stating that the after school program isn’t in a crunch for spots anymore.
“COVID has changed that, it seems like more families have flexible jobs or hours and can work from home some,” she said. Finding a safe and engaging place for kids who are too old for daycare and not old enough to be alone for the summer is still limited. Staffing and space make it hard to accommodate the number of kids in the area needing full time summer care.
As a county, Otter Tail is making improvements to help families and providers through the process of finding and providing care. An app is now available to find open spaces and shows providers on a map. There are Facebook groups to help spread the word and help fellow parents out. The county also became part of a The Rural Child Care Innovation Program where providers can get grants to help with the costs of running a daycare. The Child Care Capacity Grant Program also aids in this area by providing financial support to new providers that will increase child care slots and existing providers who will be able to maintain their current supply of child care slots.
The difficulty in finding and paying for child care is ongoing and it isn’t isolated to the area. It is nationwide. The resources offered through OTC can be a big help in finding the right solutions for the whole family.
For more information on child care resources visit ottertailcounty.gov.