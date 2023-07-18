The Fergus Falls City Council unanimously approved an interim ordinance that puts in place a moratorium on the sales or licensing of THC and marijuana sales in response to the upcoming Aug. 1 deadline for statewide legalization going into effect.
A public hearing was held at the July 17 meeting to gather public comments and feedback on the interim ordinance.
Only one person spoke at the hearing. This was Sugar High Cannabis Consulting and Dispensary business owner Emily McCune. She related how she had sent out an email to council members requesting the addition of an addendum or amendment to the current language of the ordinance.
“I would like to see included language that states, until January 2025 or until the state regulatory framework takes effect. The reason why I’m requesting this is because as I think a lot of you know, Andrew (Bremseth, city administrator) seems to be pretty familiar with HF100 so far. The state level is prohibiting city, municipalities and local governments from outright prohibiting the issuance of this license,” said McCune.
McCune explained how herself and others wanted some kind of assurance that they be issued licenses once the infrastructure is set up by the state.
“I understand that you are hoping and looking to stay in alignment with the state operations, which I’m fully behind, but my concern is that if you adopt and implement this moratorium in a concrete way until January of 2025 that it might create unnecessary delay in the issuance if the state regulations take effect sooner. The January 2025 date is an arbitrary possible date. That’s the eighteenth month of how long it may take the state Office of Cannabis Management to be ready to impose the regulation and rules. So what I and some others in the industry are hoping for is for you to add some language that guarantees our right to be issued this license as soon as it becomes ready."
McCune also suggested the council should consider changing some of the language contained in the ordinance.
“The other thing I think you should consider is using a legal definition instead of recreational THC in the proposed ordinance. That’s not a legal definition, that’s arbitrary. Some people refer to it as hemp derived THC as recreational.”
McCune said because the city couldn’t issue any licenses yet anyway, it wouldn’t affect her business.
“While I don’t understand the point of the moratorium I’m not going to fight it, because that doesn't negatively impact our business right now,” added McCune.
Following McCune’s comments, acting mayor Scott Kvamme closed the public hearing after no one else wanted to weigh in. Ward Two council member Tom Rufer then asked Bremseth where they were at in the process if they were to propose making those changes McCune requested.
Bremseth responded that they were not a point where they could make any changes to the ordinance language.
“The Office of Cannabis Management when it’s up and running is directed to give a best practices or framework ordinance that cities should consider if they’re going to work with the league of Minnesota Cities on that. I think Fergus Falls and every other city across the state is just kind of waiting to see what happens and becomes of that so we’re frankly kind of in a standstill right now. We’re not doing anything with it until more guidance from either the League (of Minnesota Cities) or this newly created office when it’s operational. We’re just not ready to bring something back to put something in place prior to an unknown date,” said Bremseth.
Bremseth emphasized that everything that’s happening today will be legal under this moratorium related to licensing going forward until there is more direction from the Office of Cannabis Management.
With that the interim ordinance was passed with a roll call vote from all council members.
Other council business included a Fergus Falls Fire Department badge ceremony adding five new members to the department.
The new firefighters are -- Adam Kramvik, Badge #13, employed by: City of Fergus Falls. Isaiah Gomez, Badge #17, employed by: BMC Software. Luke Schalekamp, Badge # 37, employed by: MN Dept. of Natural Resources. Logan Schroeder, Badge #25, employed by: Premier Specialty Vehicles. Colby Palermersheim, Badge #30, employed by: Otter Tail County.
Communications Manager Jean Bowman said that the oath of office and badge pinning is a milestone that signifies the accomplishments within and success of completing their first year (probationary period) as a Fergus Falls Firefighter.
“The oath and wearing the badge demonstrates the members desire to uphold our core values of commitment, teamwork, pride, honor and integrity. It also serves as an official welcoming to the department of such members and their families,” said Bowman.
During their first year, firefighters often complete over 250 hours of training, are subject to emergency responses any time of day; all the while working regular employment.
The Fergus Falls Daily Journal was also honored with a proclamation during the meeting declaring July 23-29 as a week of celebration of the 150th anniversary of Daily Journal Media and rural local journalism. In 1873, the very first edition of the Fergus Falls Journal was published by Adinoram J. Underwood out of his home.