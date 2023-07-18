BADGE PINNING

Five new firefighters were inducted into the ranks of the Fergus Falls Fire Department at the July 17 city council meeting.

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL MEDIA

The Fergus Falls City Council unanimously approved an interim ordinance that puts in place a moratorium on the sales or licensing of THC and marijuana sales in response to the upcoming Aug. 1 deadline for statewide legalization going into effect.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?