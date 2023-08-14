A comprehensive plan is being initiated by PartnerSHIP 4 Health with funding provided by West Central Initiative to literally transform how we view food distribution and many other facets of how food arrives at our tables.
In a release, the organization states that residents of Becker, Clay, Otter Tail and Wilkin counties are invited to comment on the first draft of the plan that will guide local food development in their region. Area residents can view the plan and share their comments via an online form on the PartnerSHIP 4 Health website.
The creation of the plan was implemented by asking people in the region about their ideas to improve the local food system through asset mapping meetings, a survey and a local food tour.
The draft of the plan includes several far-reaching objectives including improving communication between actors within the food system, highlighting food waste, improving support for area food producers, education regarding food waste and promoting gardening among other goals.
Jason Bergstrand, PartnerSHIP 4 Health manager, said communication needs to be improved.
“For years local food efforts have often been siloed. Small pockets of people are usually working on their own thing but there isn’t a system to bring them all together to offer greater sustainability and impact. With the development of a local food systems plan we are planning for a regional food council to be developed that can move forward recommendations from the plan for years to come. Improved communication, where to find funding for projects, how to connect consumers with producers and increasing producer capacity are just the tip of the iceberg for what we hope to accomplish”, said Bergstrand.
PartnerSHIP 4 Health also proposes more support for emerging farmers, which would include additional support for immigrants and new citizens who aspire to become farmers.
The plan was written by a committee including Patrick Hollister and Bergstrand of PartnerSHIP 4 Health, Emily Reno of Mezclada, Mike Zastoupil of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, Kate Mudge of West Central Initiative, Annabelle Scafe, student at the University of Minnesota Morris, and Luke Preussler of CHI Health.
Another goal of the draft plan is to create a West Central Minnesota Food Council. PartnerSHIP 4 Health states that it would ideally include representation from traditionally marginalized communities of residents.
The organization envisions creating a roadmap and making investments that they say will help boost the local economy and increase access to fresh healthy food.
The organization also states in the release that residents of the four-county region have until Aug. 21, to provide their comments on the plan.
PartnerSHIP 4 Health received funding to develop the plan from the West Central Initiative.
In addition to PartnerSHIP 4 Health, the plan was developed by a project team also consisting of Mezclada, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, West Central Initiative and CHI Health.
To read the plan and make a comment visit: partnership4health.org/regional-food-plan.