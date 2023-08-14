WORKING

Residents of the four-county region have until Aug. 21, to provide their comments on the Regional Food System Plan.

 Submitted

A comprehensive plan is being initiated by PartnerSHIP 4 Health with funding provided by West Central Initiative to literally transform how we view food distribution and many other facets of how food arrives at our tables.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?