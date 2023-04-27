Coming together

Students used different resources to address a pressing issue. 

 Submitted Jaclyn Swords

Students from Kennedy Secondary School and surrounding towns came together on Apr. 13 for a day of exploration, solution seeking and addressing a decline in mental health amongst youth. The day was hosted by World Savvy and Lakes Country Service Cooperative, while being sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota.



