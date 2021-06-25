Daily Journal Media is branching out by offering a new social media platform in order to better connect with the community. The new platform, NABUR, is free to all community members and will serve to facilitate constructive conversation between the public and the newspaper in order to dig into topics that most interest residents in the area.
While many staff members at Daily Journal Media will be involved in procuring content for NABUR, a new staff member, Katie Schroeder, will largely focus on working within the platform.
Schroeder fielded some questions providing a good explanation of NABUR as well as the community conversations survey that has been launched on the Daily Journal Media website.
Q: Tell me a little about your background and how you are involved with NABUR.
A: I grew up in rural Wilkin County, about 20 minutes north of Breckenridge, Minnesota. My involvement with newspapers began through an internship opportunity with the Daily News in Wahpeton, North Dakota. I fell in love with the newspaper business and decided to go to college for journalism. I graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead in December of 2020 with a degree in multimedia journalism.
I worked briefly as a florist, and then came back to the newspaper business when I got the job as journalist product manager for the Daily Journal in Fergus Falls. My job is to manage and moderate the NABUR social media site for the Daily Journal.
Q: What is NABUR?
A: NABUR stands for Neighborhood Alliance of Better Understanding and Respect. Essentially, it is a social media site, similar to Facebook, but limited to people within Fergus Falls and Ottertail County, and run by the Daily Journal. It is free to anyone within the community, both subscribers and nonsubscribers.
Q: What is the purpose of NABUR?
A: The purpose of NABUR is to create a place where people within the community can ask questions, share what is going on in their neighborhoods and communicate with one another. We at the Daily Journal want to know what topics you care about and what you think about them. The goal is to be able to have civil conversations between neighbors about things that matter to them, whether it be finding local garage sales or discussing the need for more businesses to open in Fergus Falls.
Q: What type of content will be on NABUR?
A: That is for community members to decide. We are still in the process of creating NABUR for the community, and building discussion boards for different topics. We currently have a community conversations survey posted on the Daily Journal Facebook page and on our website asking you what you would like to talk about.
People within the community will be able to post about whatever they are interested in or curious about. I will also be posting questions for discussion or topics of interest for people to react or respond to.
One of the projects I am working on is a look at the economic climate of Fergus Falls, specifically in regards to the need for getting new businesses in town and why this has been such a problem in recent years.
Q: How will NABUR benefit the community?
A: The world of Facebook and social media is not known for being a civil one, and I think that NABUR is an opportunity to change that by having respectful discussions, even if we don’t agree.
Another benefit of NABUR is the opportunity for us at the Daily Journal to get feedback from people in the community, both subscribers and nonsubscribers alike. We want to hear what community members care about and write about those topics.
Q: Tell me about the community conversations survey.
A: The community conversations survey is our way of getting feedback from the community about local social media and their level of interest in joining NABUR. The survey also asks community members what they would like to discuss on social media, which helps us know what topics to cover on the website.
Q: Why is the survey important?
A: The survey will help us create individual discussion boards for different topics people would like to talk about.
Q: When will NABUR launch?
A: NABUR will launch on Wednesday, July 7. Anyone interested can sign up, you do not need to be a subscriber to join.
Q: Where can more information about NABUR be obtained?
A: If anyone has any questions about NABUR, please feel free to reach out to me. My email is schroeder@wahpetondailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.