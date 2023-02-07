The Fergus Falls City Council heard the bad news at a regular session on Feb. 6, that the Investment Securities Fund total investment return for last year came in 9% lower for an annualized return in the 2018 - 2023 year to date gains and losses report, with an actual loss of $2,711.
While Michael Hoeschen, with Advanced Capital Group, was scheduled to give a detailed report, City Finance Director Bill Sonmor gave a rundown of the investment portfolio for 2022 instead because of audio issues with the council chambers sound system.
“2022 wasn’t a great year for fixed income portfolio,” exclaimed Sonmor to start the presentation.
Sonmor continued, ““So if we hold our investments to maturity we will collect all that interest on that coupon for that, but the value is going to fluctuate a bit. You can see from the inception of the portfolio, back in 1996, how it's grown over the years … overall, we've had great growth. So yes, 2022, we were down in value about 3.5 million total for the year but it did come back up towards the end of the year. Last year was not a great year for investing. We should be able to make that back up in the next couple of years is what our advisors are thinking. In 1999 and 2013 we had negative earnings. We did make a conscious effort to keep a larger balance in the 4M funds that are a money market fund … we had contemplated putting more in the portfolio prior to that but we’re holding it basically in cash or in a money market and actually earning a fairly good rate and now that rates up to like 4.25% right now."
Sonmor also clarified that the city maintains a long term portfolio and then more of a liquid portfolio. The long term fund is managed by Galliard Capital Management. The city’s more liquid funds are run through US Bank which Sonmor said is linked with the 4M fund which is run through the League of Minnesota Cities. It is specifically geared for cities structured around Minnesota statutes for Minnesota city investments. The city also has an investment committee that oversees that process. The city administrator and council member Al Kremeier are on that committee. The city also contracts out with an internal investment consultant, which is Hoeschen.
In other business, an item that was supposed to appear on the agenda for the Feb. 6 meeting was a resolution accepting a Letter of Interest from the Fergus Falls School District and directing city staff to work on the next steps to facilitate a sale of property located on the grounds of the Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center. At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Ben Schierer stated that Superintendent Jeff Drake had requested that the resolution be tabled for the time being as he approached the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Discussabout what would be required from the school district and the city if such a sale would take place.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone