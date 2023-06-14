The current farm bill that was signed into law in 2018 is set to expire in September.
U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach in one of her regular newsletters sent out an invitation to farmers, landowners and ag producers to give their feedback on the proposed 2023 Farm Bill reauthorization.
Fischbach said the U.S. Congress is working to draft a new, five-year bill with congressional hearings already
The deadline to submit stakeholder feedback has been extended. Submissions must be received by Jun. 16.
According to the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, every five years, Congress passes legislation that sets national agriculture, nutrition, conservation, and forestry policy, commonly referred to as the “Farm Bill." The committee formally kicked off its process for the 2023 Farm Bill with field hearings in both Michigan and Arkansas in 2022.
The bill typically covers commodities, conservation, trade, nutrition, credit, rural development, research, extension and related matters, forestry, energy, crop insurance and a final miscellaneous title which according to the committee is a bit of a catch-all. The current title brings together six advocacy and outreach areas, including beginning, socially disadvantaged, veteran farmers and ranchers, agricultural labor safety, workforce development and livestock health.
The committee also states that legislatively, it all begins with hearings at the capitol and at various locations across the country where members of Congress take input from the public about what they want to see in a new bill.
After that the committee states that the bill goes next to “the floor” – the full House of Representatives or Senate. Each bill is debated, amended and voted on again by its respective body in the House or Senate. Even though the appropriations process takes place every year.
Fischbach warned in another newsletter to constituents in March that if the broad suite of programs within the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) are not reauthorized by the end of September, farmers in western Minnesota and throughout the country could lose access to critical risk management tools, conservation programs and other vital resources.
“Across my district, farmers have spoken in unison about the importance of crop insurance as a baseline risk management tool. Crop insurance covers over 95 percent of eligible acres for all major crops in Minnesota, which speaks to both the popularity and the effectiveness of this tool to manage risk. It remains the most fundamental of USDA’s broader risk management programs that provides a degree of certainty that otherwise does not exist in the business of farming. It is also a worthwhile investment. Title I and crop insurance spending amounts to just a fraction of a percent of total federal spending. But through these programs, American agriculture safely and efficiently produces a food supply that remains the envy of the world,” said Fischbach.
She also reiterated her commitment by stating, “I will continue to work tirelessly with my colleagues on the Budget Committee to ensure the Agriculture Committee has the resources to strengthen farm programs and revitalize rural America through the 2023 Farm Bill."