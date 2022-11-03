Leadership and teamwork

4-H camp "Destination: Bright Future" was recently held at Faith Haven Camp near Battle Lake with 13 West Otter Tail County youth members attending.

Back row from left: Andrea, Alison and Wesley Phillips, Natalie Bergem, Alexis Hallberg, Alison Heeter and Kaylee Simmer.

Front row from left: Madison Pesek, Kiersten Herrom, Kloie Nordick, Cameron Bergem, Mia Strand and Lizzy Karlgaard. 

 Submitted | Leah Maertens

"Head, Heart, Hands and Health" are the four values that members of 4-H work towards and the organization traces its Minnesota roots back to nearby Douglas County in 1902. A recent junior leader workshop developed through the organization titled "Destination: Bright Future" was held Oct. 20-21 at Faith Haven Camp near Battle Lake and was designed to inspire and enable participants to uncover unique abilities, develop greater confidence and master strategies for success as leaders. 40 youth in grades six through ninth grade attended representing six 4-H programs to forge their path and create a bright future for themselves and others; West Otter Tail County 4-H had 13 youth attending.



