"Head, Heart, Hands and Health" are the four values that members of 4-H work towards and the organization traces its Minnesota roots back to nearby Douglas County in 1902. A recent junior leader workshop developed through the organization titled "Destination: Bright Future" was held Oct. 20-21 at Faith Haven Camp near Battle Lake and was designed to inspire and enable participants to uncover unique abilities, develop greater confidence and master strategies for success as leaders. 40 youth in grades six through ninth grade attended representing six 4-H programs to forge their path and create a bright future for themselves and others; West Otter Tail County 4-H had 13 youth attending.
Youth participants are part of different planning committees. These committees are used as vehicles to empower youth to become more confident, learn to work as part of a team and to showcase their skills to others. Committee members plan activities and implement them throughout the camp. Committees are guided by continuing committee members who were selected after last year’s workshop through an application process.
Jessica Mohagen is a youth development extension educator with the UMN extension office in Fergus Falls and served as staff at the recent camp event: “We had 40 campers and a wonderful time – we couldn't have asked for better weather.”
In addition to working in their committees youth took part in workshops to further develop their leadership skills. Workshops included team building, trust, communication, problem solving, stress-management, creating a welcoming environment, exploring the Minnesota 4-H State ambassador program and learning about themselves as individuals.
Mohagen describes some of the various workshops attendees participated in over the two-day excursion: “In one they learned to trust each other in a game that involved being blindfolded walking through a maze of objects; their partner needed to be their eyes and explain to them what was in the way of the path ahead, reminding them that when life puts a roadblock in your way, there is always a way around it.”
“Sometimes we need to trust others to help guide us through it,” Mohagen explains. “Another workshop they attended was on coping skills and managing stress-related issues dealing with our rural surrounding areas. The coordinator worked with the kids on issues that are relevant to what they might be experiencing in their schools, within their own families or on the field with their teammates.”
“The youth enjoyed their time at Faith Haven Camp during the event, making new friendships that will last a lifetime,” Mohagen notes.
More information about 4-H can be found through the following information: 4-h.org, West Otter Tail County Extension Office: 218-998-8760.
