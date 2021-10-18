High school students filed into the Kennedy Secondary School gymnasium on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 14 to attend a community career fair.
Sets of tables and chairs were set out throughout the gym and groups of high-schoolers gathered at each table. Employers went from table to table to speak with students about local career opportunities.
Speed interviewing style, the employers had eight minutes to talk with the students about their business before moving on to the next table.
Local employers who attended the fair included Bell Bank, Lake Region Healthcare, Lakeland Mental Health Center, Nelson Auto Center, Lakes Country Service Cooperation, Northern Contours, Otter Tail Power Company, Otter Tail County, PioneerCare, StoneL and Vector Windows.
Amy Johnson of Cardinal Consulting Solutions, who helped MC the career fair and directed the flow of the event, addressed the students before the start of the fair.
“The future might be right in front of you today,” she said. “These employers are invested in your future and want you to know the career opportunities that are available right here in Fergus Falls.”
High school principal, Mark Anderson expressed his excitement about the career fair and believes it helped to prepare students for their future and encouraged them to become productive and engaged members of society.
“Today we were able to lay a solid foundation allowing our students to fill their toolboxes to be successful moving forward,” he explained.
He hopes to have an even larger career fair in April 2022 and also shared his enthusiasm for the work-based learning program for seniors, where they can gain hands on experience working in a career field that interests them.
“Today, was amazing,” said Anderson about the event, “both Kathryn Enderson and Jayna Johnson worked hard to get this career fair set up and launched. I can not say enough great things about our staff here at Fergus Falls High School, they were outstanding today, as were our students.”
