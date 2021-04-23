A Fergus Falls woman was sentenced for her part in a pursuit and fleeing of another individual in Otter Tail County District Court on Friday.
Jennifer Joyce Loomer, 38, of Fergus Falls was charged and convicted of felony-level aiding an offender to avoid arrest.
In September of 2019, Fergus Falls Police along with other multiple agencies, attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Terry Allen Stewart, who had an active felony warrant. Stewart fled and crashed the vehicle he was driving into a parked vehicle. Stewart and a female passenger, later identified as Jesse Rae Stewart, 31, fled the scene of the crash. It was believed that the Stewarts fled into the wooded area along Timber Place.
According to court records, eventually, a team of officers opened the door to a home on Timber Place and gave loud verbal commands into the residence identifying themselves as police. An adult female, Jennifer Joyce Loomer, came to officers and exited the north door. Officers at that time overheard Loomer telling an officer that no one else was in the house and that she had been in the shower. Police say she did not appear to be wet or dressed in a manner to suggest she had recently been in the shower. The residence was searched for the Stewarts. Jessie Stewart was eventually found in a cupboard underneath the sink of an upstairs bathroom, while Terry Stewart was located hiding in a closet in an upstairs bedroom.
Loomer was sentenced to three days at the Otter Tail County Jail, with time already served, and given four years of supervised probation, as well as a $50 fine.
