Area food shelves are really struggling right now, locally and statewide, in fact, one statewide food bank, Channel One, has seen a 60% decrease in manufacturer and retail donations this year. This has led Channel One to project a $1.7 million increase in spending over the next year to keep up with rising demand.
So for the third year, Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union (Affinity Plus) will collect loose change in its “Coins for a Cause” initiative to support hunger relief efforts across Minnesota.
Branch Manager Holly Picchiarini said this is the second year that they have done this in Fergus Falls.
“It was very successful last year. This is such an exciting event that allows an entire community to come together to help those that are facing financial pressures this year. Every dollar raised in Fergus Falls will go to our food bank which supplies food to our local food shelf. Providing basic resources for someone gives them stability, and there is hope in stability,” said Picchiarini.
Picchiarini said in addition, people can stop by for a treat while they donate.
“We’re going to have a hot cocoa bar if it’s nice enough outside, so the community can stop by and enjoy that while making a donation on Dec. 9. We’ll have a large container for coins and bills. We’re asking people to donate their loose change that’s just laying around and putting it to good use so we can help our neighbors in our community.
The Fergus Falls branch of Affinity Plus will be a hub for community members to drop off loose change and coins from Dec. 5-9 at 410 West Lincoln Avenue. Following that, on Dec. 9, Affinity Plus will do their part by holding a special event locally where the first 25 people to donate will receive a $10 gift card to Caribou Coffee.
All donations in Fergus Falls will support the North Country Food Bank. Affinity Plus will match contributions up to $25,000. Affinity Plus employees will have a collection bucket outside the branch.
Proceeds collected at branch locations and online will support Second Harvest Heartland and five other food banks across Minnesota.
According to the organization Second Harvest Heartland, more than 813,000 people throughout the state — one in six Minnesotans — reached out for food assistance last year.
The organization states that since 2020, Affinity Plus has contributed more than $130,000 through its “Coins for a Cause” initiative to support food banks, providing nearly 400,000 meals for Minnesotans in need. In 2021, Affinity Plus was honored with the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award in recognition of the credit union’s efforts to bring communities together to turn loose change into meaningful meals for Minnesotans experiencing hunger.
Those interested in supporting can visit affinityplus.org/coins for how the funds are distributed and for other ways to give.
