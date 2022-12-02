COINS

L-R- Kaisa Toppari and Holly Picchiarini. Coins for a Cause is coming to Fergus Falls the week of Dec. 5-9, to help support local and region food shelves and food banks.

Area food shelves are really struggling right now, locally and statewide, in fact, one statewide food bank, Channel One, has seen a 60% decrease in manufacturer and retail donations this year. This has led Channel One to project a $1.7 million increase in spending over the next year to keep up with rising demand.



