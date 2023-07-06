The Fergus Falls City Council discussed a motion presented at the Jul. 3 meeting that would amend the 2023 fee schedule to add a sound system rental fee for the portable stage.
Council member Scott Kvamme gave his thoughts.
“After this was brought up at our Committee of the Whole meeting, I found myself wondering if I understood it correctly that the fee that we charge for using the sound system (at the pavilion) whether or not it was included...I thought it would just be a good idea to clarify what’s included when you rent this?” asked Kvamme.
To clarify, the $300 additional fee schedule is for a sound system for the portable stage and is in addition to the the stage which is $500 on its own.
The sound system that can be rented with the stage is a professional quality sound system complete with sound board, speakers, subs, microphones, mic stands and stage lights, hence the requirement to use an approved sound technician. Many bands that use the stage bring their own sound equipment and don't need to use ours. But now, there's an option.
“For example, when it's used up at the Kirkbride, if they were to then use the city system for that. That would be the additional fee on top of the $500 to rent the stage and then they would have to use an approved operator and pay that operator directly,” said Kvamme.
The motion was passed unanimously. The Riverfront Pavilion is $200.00 per day to rent, which includes a $100.00 deposit. That rental includes a basic sound system offering Bluetooth connectivity and one wireless microphone. Reservations cover the full day of use. If a group utilized the tables and chairs, the city states that the capacity is about 120 people. All park facilities that can be rented out can be reserved one year in advance.
According to the city website, for a group or individual to book any of the park shelters or ask any questions, to contact the Parks, Recreation and Forestry office at 218-332-5806.
