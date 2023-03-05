It's the talk of the town and on social media. A loud boom was heard and also apparently felt as well, at around 8:30 p.m. by many residents in town, with some even observing a bright flash or orange glow.
Fergus Falls Fire Chief Ryan Muchow said that the fire department did not have a call during that time.
Fergus Falls Police Sgt. Abram Silbernagel said at this point there are two possibilities.
“It was around approximately 8:27 p.m. somewhere over by the Silver Leaf apartments (on the 100 block of East Summit Avenue), (someone) had reported that they heard a loud bang. Officers searched the area and there was a flashing red light that we found attached to a power pole on Mt. Faith Avenue by Cleveland and Friberg. It was believed to be a blown transformer. The information was passed onto Otter Tail Power,” said Silbernagel.
Silbernagel also said that a firework was also a possibility, but the department was also unaware of any report of any power outages following the sound, but said that was the only thing the police department could come up with that could have caused the sound.
“One of the officers did see a flash of light in the sky as well, followed by a boom. He was in the area of Friberg and Summit Avenues. Our best bet based on the information that we’ve had and what witnesses have related was that it was possible that the power transformer had blown, which of course can make a big boom sound. Otherwise it may have been a firework of some sort, because of the flash of light and the boom,” said Silbernagel.
An inquiry to Otter Tail Power for more information was not successful.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more information.
