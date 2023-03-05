It's the talk of the town and on social media. A loud boom was heard and also apparently felt as well, at around 8:30 p.m., on Mar. 4, by many residents in town, with some even observing a bright flash or orange glow.
Fergus Falls Fire Chief Ryan Muchow said that the fire department did not have a call during that time.
Fergus Falls Police Sgt. Abram Silbernagel said at this point there are two possibilities.
“It was around approximately 8:27 p.m. somewhere over by the Silver Leaf apartments (on the 100 block of East Summit Avenue), (someone) had reported that they heard a loud bang. Officers searched the area and there was a flashing red light that we found attached to a power pole on Mt. Faith Avenue by Cleveland and Friberg. It was believed to be a blown transformer. The information was passed onto Otter Tail Power,” said Silbernagel.
Silbernagel also said that a firework was also a possibility, but the department was also unaware of any report of any power outages following the sound, but said that was the only thing the police department could come up with that could have caused the sound.
“One of the officers did see a flash of light in the sky as well, followed by a boom. He was in the area of Friberg and Summit Avenues. Our best bet based on the information that we’ve had and what witnesses have related was that it was possible that the power transformer had blown, which of course can make a big boom sound. Otherwise it may have been a firework of some sort, because of the flash of light and the boom,” said Silbernagel.
Otter Tail Power Company Communications Manager Rebecca Michael said it wasn't any of their infrastructure that was the source of the loud noise and lights.
"It’s unlikely that the noise heard Saturday evening was related to Otter Tail Power Company. Our crews didn’t find any damage or issues in the area, and local customers did not experience any power outages, even briefly. We did follow up with local law enforcement. We regularly inspect and maintain the infrastructure we rely on to safely deliver electricity to customers, and transformer or other equipment issues are rare. It’s always best to stay away and call Otter Tail Power Company immediately if anyone sees a potential problem," said Michael.
Loud booms have actually been in the national news as well this winter with reports from Maine to California. One such phenomenon being reported in relation to the extreme weather this year in the midwest and eastern seaboard have been reports of "frost quakes," or cryoseism. These incidents are described as a seismic event caused by a sudden cracking action in frozen soil or rock saturated with water or ice and can include thundering or booming sounds as a feature of them.
