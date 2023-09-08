When many hands work together to help those in need, the goals achieved are greater. That’s the proven method that has made Love INC (INC = Love In the Name of Christ) a success for over 45 years.
It works by networking local churches, church volunteers and community organizations that join together to meet the needs of the community. With no boundary of denomination lines or affiliation, Love INC simply matches those with a need to those who can fulfill it.
Whether it is a physical need such as food or clothing, monetary help or something like mentoring and life skills training, they do everything they can to lessen the burden of others. What makes Love INC unique, is beyond meeting the need, they build a relationship with the people they work with.
Lois Tupyi, an executive director of Love INC , said: “Needs will not change until we change how we meet needs."
A national organization that was founded in 1977, Love INC has grown to include 130 affiliates around the United States. Currently, a greater east Otter Tail County affiliate is underway.
Board member Lisa Peterson explained, “Initially, we had an investigative committee, then a development team in place for about two years (started in spring of 2020) before we recruited and elected our board of directors.”
She said that the board went through training in January of this year and they continued to make the plans and preparations that have been done so far. “We have been meeting twice a month since late January,” Peterson said.
There are nine large steps to becoming an affiliate of Love INC. “These steps include gain knowledge, share knowledge, build a team, make commitments, form a board, build a nonprofit, prepare for opening and open your doors. We are currently in steps seven and eight - build a nonprofit and prepare for opening,” said Peterson.
Right now, fundraising is the major task. Peterson said that getting an idea of what they can count on for funding is an important step. That includes: “Contacting local churches and businesses, to enlist financial commitments from them” she said.
They need to ensure they have the money to hire and pay an executive director, a position that is open to those interested in applying. Another step toward getting Love INC up and running out of their new office in Perham is planning their first fall fundraiser on Oct. 8.
There are many ways people that are interested can help establish Love INC in the area.
“They can pray for our Love INC affiliate and the work we have yet to do before we are up and running. They can also pray for excellent candidates for the executive director and for success in our fundraising efforts," Peterson said.
She continued, “Immediately, people can help by encouraging qualified candidates to apply for the executive director position, and/or they can contact us to make a financial contribution.”
Once open, volunteers will be needed to help in the day-to-day operations of Love INC.
As stated on their website, Love INC believes “there’s nothing more powerful than churches working together to transform lives and communities.”