Love INC board members

Photo of Board of Directors of Love INC. From left to right: Maria Soto, Lisa Peterson, Tracy Bieger, Pastor Michael Bochman, Denise Kane, Mari Elliott, Butch Burns. Not pictured: Mel Foss, Vida Steuber and Ruth Anderson.

 Submitted

When many hands work together to help those in need, the goals achieved are greater. That’s the proven method that has made Love INC (INC = Love In the Name of Christ) a success for over 45 years.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?