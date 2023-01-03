The daily challenge of saving the lives of homeless, neglected or surrendered animals is greater than ever. The Humane Society of Otter Tail County serves over 1,000 dogs and cats each year … that’s an average of three animals entering the shelter doors every day! The shelter has become overcrowded with people and pets and is currently planning a 3,400 square foot expansion of the current facility, at the existing location, 1933 West Fir Avenue in Fergus Falls.



