The daily challenge of saving the lives of homeless, neglected or surrendered animals is greater than ever. The Humane Society of Otter Tail County serves over 1,000 dogs and cats each year … that’s an average of three animals entering the shelter doors every day! The shelter has become overcrowded with people and pets and is currently planning a 3,400 square foot expansion of the current facility, at the existing location, 1933 West Fir Avenue in Fergus Falls.
A critical part of the new space will be an intake area for sick animals and a large isolation room to more efficiently manage and treat contagious disease. The current intake area for sick animals, pictured here, is often overcrowded and difficult to sanitize. With laundry occupying this same area, there is an increased risk of cross-contamination throughout the building. The new shelter design includes a quiet, sterile space for sick animals as well as those awaiting and recovering from treatments and spay/neuter procedures. In addition, the expanded shelter would create a larger, more comfortable space for dogs to be housed when picked up by law enforcement after hours. A new grooming area with multi-purpose bathing tubs and safer, more efficient grooming tools is also part of our shelter wish list.
Although we are very grateful for the many loyal supporters that help us make our annual budget and operating expenses, the building capital campaign is an “ask of a whole different level.” We are hoping to raise $1.5 million dollars and break ground in 2024. Reaching this goal will truly take people and businesses from the entire county coming together. We ask you to prayerfully and thoughtfully consider making a one-time donation at www.humanesocietyotc.org/build or making a two-three year pledge to the HSOTC by picking up a remit envelope at the shelter or from any HSOTC board member. We have several designated areas in the new shelter that will also have exclusive “naming rights” and benefits to them and any donor contributing $5,000 or more will get a custom brick on the memorial wall. In addition, any donor contributing $2,000 or more will be recognized on signage inside the shelter. If you would like to hear more about this very worthwhile and exciting project, a HSOTC board member would be happy to make a presentation to your business, club or service organization. This is your opportunity to help leave a legacy for the future. Any donation, big or small, will help expand the shelter and encourage us in the critical work we do. Thank you for your support.
