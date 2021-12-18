FUTURE ARTISTS: Pelican Rapids art teacher Kate Martinez and her sixth-grade art class, along with Mayor Brent Frazier, celebrate after receiving news they were awarded a Legacy Grant. The funds will be used for the creation of a mural in downtown Pelican Rapids, designed by the sixth-grade art class with the help of a professional artist.
The Lake Region Arts Council (LRAC) recently announced that it awarded 12 different organizations and individuals with funds for the 2021 fall Legacy Grant round. A total of $73,405 was awarded to the chosen organizations and $17,486 was awarded to the chosen individuals, for a total amount of $90,891.
“There were a total of 24 grant requests, nine by individual artists and 15 from organizations,” explained Maxine Adams, executive director for LRAC. “The total requested was $193,435 and there was $90,891 in funding, which made it a very competitive grant round.”
Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund funds the Legacy Grants offered by the LRAC, made possible through the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.
“The LRAC board reviews each grant submitted and were excited to consider so many high quality applications,” said Adams. “There were a lot of grants to review, but the work is worth it when LRAC can play a part in providing arts events and projects that benefit all the citizens in our region. LRAC is grateful to be the connection between the Legacy Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and the citizens of our nine-county region.”
The individuals and organizations that were awarded grants come from a nine-county region and will be using their funds to complete projects in communities including Morris, Fergus Falls, Pelican Rapids, Moorhead, Barrett, Detroit Lakes, Perham and Ulen.
“Two examples of funded activities include, sponsoring the Prairie Light Film Festival in Morris and bringing artist-led art activities to assisted living facilities in our region,” shared Adams. “All funded projects meet the Legacy Fund requirements of increasing access to the arts, providing education, learning about the arts or supporting Minnesota’s artistic cultural heritage.”
Other projects that will be carried out by grantees will include a street photography workshop, murals for a homeless shelter, an introduction to opera and more.
There will be another Legacy Grant round in the spring and it will open up to applicants starting Jan. 18, 2022. The funding available in the spring grant round will be over $214,000, more than twice as much as the funding in the fall round.
A full list of awardees and their projects can be found at lrac4.org. To learn more about how to apply for the spring grant round visit lrac4.org or contact the LRAC offices at 218-739-5781.
