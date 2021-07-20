Lake Region Arts Council (LRAC), Fergus Falls, awarded 11 career development grants, funded by the McKnight Foundation, for a total of $12,504, at the May LRAC Grant Review that was held on May 18. There were applicants from across the LRAC region applying for up to $1,200 to further their artistic career.
Kimble Bromley, Otter Tail County, visual artist, $1,000
Bromley will purchase a digital camera to create professional images of his work for gallery and grant submission, to increase the quality of his marketing images, and to capture images for future works.
“The focus of my work has often been about place. I’ve painted places I’ve traveled to such as Mexico, Ecuador, Cuba, Chicago and recently, France, where I had the opportunity to visit Monet’s gardens at Giverny. Each trip I brought back images to paint in my studio. My work is about place, color, light and a celebration of life. I hope my work assists viewers to see the beauty in the world around them,” -Bromley.
Carmen Bruhn, Becker County, visual artist, $1,200
Bruhn will create and exhibit a new series of paintings focusing on abstract expressionism with the theme of love. She’ll experiment with a variety of mediums to explore her mark making and painting strokes. Her next exhibit will be at the Rourke Art Gallery Museum in February 2022.
“Color and design is everything to me. As an acrylic painter, it is color that first fuel my imagination to create. It is my inspiration. The need to create and design has always been part of me; first in my earlier career as an architect and later in my passion for painting where saturated color, flat shapes and repetitive pattern dominate design and define form as elegant and modernist,” - Bruhn.
Ann DuHamel, Stevens County, musician-pianist, $1,200
DuHamel will commission Mitch Grussing to compose two new sets of piano miniatures. In considering how 2020-21 has been a dark year, and how the shadow side of our psyches is reflected in our daily lives, she contemplated the idea of the shadow self in relation to Jungian archetypes, and asked Mitch to write two companion works, each a different facet of these archetypes.
“Over the past decade, I’ve been increasingly interested in contemporary music for its variety of sonic colors, textures, and capacity to develop musical imagination. I seek to make modern music accessible for the audience. As part of this mission, I’ve commissioned several composers: Marc Chan, Luke Dahn, Joseph Dangerfield, Jocelyn Hagen, Edie Hill, Tyler Kline and J. David Moore. Commissioning Mitch Grussing continues my advocacy of contemporary music,” - DuHamel.
Dominic Facio, Otter Tail County, multimedia artist-costumer, $1,200
Facio will expand his ability to create, customize and design wearable art through screen printing techniques with supplies and equipment. Obtaining this equipment and supplies will allow him to work more efficiently, expand possibilities, and create new works of wearable art.
“I plan to use this equipment/materials to bring new designs to fruition and brand designs for my public facing events (Fergus Falls Zombie Crawl, Danse Macabre, and the Catwalk Party). Memorabilia has been requested for the Catwalk Party and Danse Macabre,” - Facio.
Jackson Grove, Douglas County, performer-musical theatre, $1,200
Grove will work one on one virtually with two mentors; Marianna Bassham, to focus on acting for film, scene study, monologue techniques, and Cathy Rand to fine tune his musicianship and audition techniques with the goal of preparing to audition for musical theatre productions.
“I am an actor, dancer, teacher, choreographer, singer, director and advocate. Audiences experiencing my work should feel my passion for what I am doing. They should also see the accessibility of art and how art is made by everyone, for everyone. I want audiences to feel joyful and to learn something from my art,” - Grove.
Annie Hough, Clay County, literary-playwright, $1,200
Hough will produce her newest children’s theatre script “Vineyard Adventures” The 40-minute play, which explores the animals, insects and flora at a Minnesota vineyard, will be performed at RiverArts in Woodlawn Park in Moorhead. Hough explores the connection to the environment through her theatrical productions.
“I wrote my first educational play for children while attending graduate school for horticulture. Since then, I have written five more plays. Excitingly, two of them were performed at a school on an island in Australia. Celebrating the outdoors is still my passion. Igniting curiosity, delight and respect for our planet inspires me to keep creating,” - Hough.
Eric Santwire, Otter Tail County, photographer, $794
Santwire will frame and exhibit his most recent collections of photographs at the Kaddatz Galleries, Fergus Falls in winter 2022.
“Ultimately, images that hint at some kind of potential story but retain enough of an element of mystery or atmosphere to allow the viewer multiple, and personal interpretations, are to me, the most exciting to produce,” - Santwire.
Naomi Schliesman, Otter Tail County, visual artist, $1,200
Schliesman will purchase a laptop to increase her online presence by updating her new artist website and professional social-media platforms of Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. As an artist, her professional growth will continue to develop as an exhibiting, curating, consulting artist on community projects, community toolkits for digital and in-person projects.
“I am an artist that wears many hats in the art world and I strive to continue to exhibit my contemporary artwork, create creative placemaking toolkits for communities and to do community art based projects. Now I have the time to apply my own creative studio art practice, collaborate and accept contracted work for my own professional services as listed in my career development artist statement, and on my own schedule,”- Schliesman.
Nancy XiaoRong Valentine, Otter Tail County, visual artist, $1,200
Valentine will purchase traditional Chinese painting and mounting supplies to increase the resiliency and archival quality of her artworks on rice paper for preservation and exhibition. Through learning and implementing display and preservation techniques of traditional Chinese scroll mounting, she will reduce the fragile and ephemeral nature of her artworks on rice paper and increase their lifespan.
“I define myself as a water-medium artist who creates 2D works on paper. I draw technical inspiration from my Chinese heritage revolving around themes of beauty, hope and resilience. I strive to reveal hidden connections through organic impressionistic mark-making and intentional minimalist color palettes. Today, I create with conviction and paint artworks that allow me to strengthen cultural ties to my Chinese heritage and represent my Asian American experience in rural Midwestern spaces,” - XiaoRong Valentine.
Ber Vasquez, Clay County, visual artist-sculpture, $1,100
Vasquez will purchase a MIG welder in order to make her latest art on the topic “Immigrant Children” as it relates to the apprehension and incarceration of migrant children crossing the southern border of the United States. As a Latina artist, this topic impacted her greatly and she began making sketches, maquettes and samples to express her thoughts and feelings in response. Her intention is to open the conversation about this topic.
“I am a political artist. My pieces convey topics relating to minorities, racism, inequality and feminism. My political pieces are generally subtle and I care equally about the fundamentals of art design as I do my topic. While my sculptures are mostly political, once I became a mother, I found my two dimensional work, my paintings, embracing nature, women, childhood and minorities. I work in a style that highlights movement and color,” - Vasquez.
Mike Weatherly, Grant County, visual artist-printmaking, $1,200
Weatherly will virtually study with master printmaker Ron Pokrasso and purchase supplies for the classes. The classes will cover many different printmaking techniques including the use of solar plates, photopolymer platemaking, mixed-media techniques, using viscosity in printmaking and transforming works of paper onto panel. In addition his latest work will be virtually critiqued by Pokrasso.
“I am mainly a relief printmaker where I carve into wood or linoleum and press the image onto paper. In early 2018, I started working on prints that dealt with human emotions and the human condition to try to establish a connection with the viewer. I am interested in how artist address themes that are tragic, scary and painful and how as an artist to grapple with the human condition,” - Weatherly.
The LRAC Career Development Grant is one of three LRAC grant programs sponsored by The McKnight Foundation. These grants are open to all applicants in the LRAC nine-county region, Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Traverse and Wilkin counties.
The next available LRAC grant program for individuals is the LRAC Artist Quick Start Grant. This grant will be open on July 6, and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m., Aug. 5. The LRAC board will review the applicants on Sept. 21, and will award six $750 grants for a total of $4,500.
For more information: contact LRAC grant manager, Lake Region Arts Council, 133 Mill St. S., Fergus Fall, MN 56537-2562, Phone: 218-739-5780 or 800-262-2787, Email: LRAC4@LRACgrants.org, or Website: LRAC4.org.
LRAC is a nonprofit art organization that provides grants, resources, and services to the nine county region; Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Ottertail, Pope, Stevens, Traverse and Wilkin counties. Our mission is to encourage and support the arts in west-central Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.