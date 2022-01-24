"ART FOR THE SAGES": In 2021, artist Anna Lassonde put on still-life painting classes throughout the Detroit Lakes and Perham area. Her class, titled "Art for the Sages," was made possible by an individual Legacy Grant from LRAC.
Lake Region Arts Council (LRAC) announced on Jan. 10, that it is now accepting applications for the LRAC Spring Legacy Grants.
Two grant rounds take place every year through LRAC, one in the spring and one in the fall. The grants are a great resource for artists who are interested in accessing funding for their creative pursuits.
This spring, individuals, organizations and local government entities are encouraged to apply for a portion of the over $225,000 in available funds.
LRAC stated in a release that the amount of funding available this year is larger “due to an increase in Fiscal Year 2022 funding from the State Legislature based on a favorable forecast of state revenue collection.”
$43,099 will be available for individual applicants, $174,689 will be available for organizations and $10,000 will be available for local governments. Details and guidelines for eligibility can be found at lrac4.org.
“There has never been a better time to apply for a Legacy Organizational or Individual Artist grant,” said LRAC executive director, Maxine Adams, in the release.
Applications will be accepted through March 3, 2022, with a 5 p.m. cut-off.
Staff at LRAC encourages applicants to reach out if they have questions about the grant application and can be contacted via phone at (888) 735-9622, email atlrac4@lracgrants.comor in person at their office located at 133 South Mill Street, Fergus Falls.
