Lake Region Community Partners make up a forum where thought meets action.
Some 27 years after it was born, the group is still a place where knowledge, talent and resources combine to both give the region a strong presence in the state Legislature and ensure growth and vitality.
The late Richard Pemberton founded Lake Region Community Partners in 1993.
Pemberton, a senior partner in the regional law firm of Pemberton, Sorlie, Rufer and Kershner, served as legal advisor to the group until his death in 2019.
“Attorney Pemberton really found himself in Minneapolis-St. Paul both legislatively and business-wise and he saw how Greater Minnesota is so marginalized in the hallways and towers of downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul,” LRCP President Lee Rogness said. “He wanted to put a collaboration of community people together, whether private or in public service, so we could have a ready voice to speak for us. Many times we do write letters to our legislative people, to our governor, we write letters to other organizations that are dealing with situations that have to do with life in Otter Tail County.”
Rogness acknowledges that many LRCP members work from Fergus Falls but he pointed out that it also has members from communities like Pelican Rapids, Battle Lake, Perham and Henning.
Those joining Rogness as LRCP members at the present time include Ben Scheier, David Arvig, David Bickett, Tim Thompson, Katie Johnson, Carrie Brimhall, John Zwiers, Laurel Nelson, Kent Mattson, Jeff Drake, Tim Johnson, John Erickson, Nick Leonard, James Espeland and Anna Wasescha.
The directors of the nonprofit represent a broad range of industries and constituencies. They connect to literally every household in Minnesota’s lake region.
The group has gone to bat for both health care and for school districts.
“(We are) just another voice,” Rogness said. “We are organized to the point where we respond to need rather than routine communications. If I get a report on agriculture and we are saying ‘Hey, we’ve got a real problem here’ somebody says ‘what is the solution?’ “
The group might then toss ideas around until they come up with a solution that has a good chance of working. Once they know the right buttons to push they might write a letter and explain their concern on the issue.
“We are not lobbyists, we are champions,” Rogness said.
What Rogness feels good about is that the group has had the opportunity to bring a voice to the table.
“We’ve been able to impact thinking, we’ve been able to address thinking, we’ve been able to enlarge thinking, we’ve been able to direct the thinking of legislators and also the public.”
Rogness recalls a decade ago when many in Otter Tail County were drooling over the fact western North Dakota was pumping oil out of the ground every day.
“I would go to the committee and say ‘They are selling their natural resource’ and someone would say ‘we just don’t have that here.’”
Rogness pointed out to people at the time Otter Tail County also had resources - its farms, fields, lakes and tourism.
“Everything is relevant,” Rogness said. “We promote the strength of our community.”
Rogness said at the present time there are people from the Twin Cities area looking at the communities of Otter Tail County that were not looking at them just a few years ago.
“They want to get away from the chaos,” Rogness said. “I project that some of these vacant farm places might get the house fixed up or the house erased and a new one put up and that family will start to enjoy outer Minnesota in a different way. Some things are going to change here.”
