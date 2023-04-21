Smiles

The Operation Round Up Board of Trustees are smiling ear to ear after voting to award $36,300 to 16 ORU recipients on Apr. 10. Front row left to right: Ruth Vetter, Karen Hart, Patty Johnson, Kristie Partain and Denise Laymon. Back row left to right: Nick Murdock, Tex Larson and Don Davenport.

Lake Region Electric Cooperative’s voluntary charitable fundraising program Operation Round Up (ORU) hosted their quarterly meeting on Apr. 10. During the meeting, the ORU Board of Trustees awarded a total of $36,300 to 16 local organizations and programs across LREC’s service territory. Since ORU began in 2007, LREC has awarded $596,120 and has made an enormous impact on the members and communities LREC serves.



