Lake Region Electric Cooperative’s voluntary charitable fundraising program Operation Round Up (ORU) hosted their quarterly meeting on Apr. 10. During the meeting, the ORU Board of Trustees awarded a total of $36,300 to 16 local organizations and programs across LREC’s service territory. Since ORU began in 2007, LREC has awarded $596,120 and has made an enormous impact on the members and communities LREC serves.
LREC awards funding to local organizations
- Submitted Lake Region Electric Cooperative
