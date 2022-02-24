Lake Region Electric Cooperative (LREC) hosted an open forum for its member-owners on Feb. 18.
A number of projects were highlighted. Among them were the increased adoption of electric vehicles, to navigate the ongoing transition to cleaner energy.
Tim Thompson, CEO of LREC highlighted the 28 demand response programs and pilot programs available to their members, including a residential battery storage pilot program that can reduce peak demand.
Electric cooperatives across the state are increasingly incorporating clean energy into their energy mix and creating programs to electrify end-uses that traditionally use fossil fuels, like electric vehicles. LREC says beneficial electrification increases energy efficiency, saves consumers money and reduces pollution as the electric sector continues to decarbonize.
“The clean energy transition is happening, and we want to be a part of it,” said Thompson. “We’re asking ourselves, as the power supply becomes cleaner, what opportunities do we have to further electrify our economy and save our members money?”
Thompson also highlighted the 28 demand response programs and pilot programs available to members, including a residential battery storage pilot program that can reduce peak demand. The co-op also boasts a one-of-a-kind wind-solar hybrid project, a single 2.3-megawatt turbine and a 500-kilowatt solar array that uses technology developed by General Electric to economically blend renewable energy into the distribution power grid at a lower cost while enhancing grid reliability.
The wind-solar hybrid project is a result of a collaboration with Dan Juhl, a pioneer in conservation and renewable energy technologies. During the forum, Juhl emphasized that the local, renewable production connected directly to the distribution system was particular to its success.
Also discussed were innovative programs that are offered by LREC in the context of the increasingly clean energy portfolio of their power supplier, Great River Energy (GRE).
“Great River Energy has undergone a dramatic energy portfolio transformation,” says Jon Brekke, vice president at GRE. The generation and transmission cooperative remains on track to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by more than 80% by 2025, achieving Minnesota’s emissions target decades ahead of schedule. GRE plans to more than double its renewables and purchase a greater portion of energy from the Midwest energy market.
“Minnesota’s electric cooperatives are self-reliant, cost conscious, and member-focused, which leads to a highly innovative culture. We are leaders in the energy transition, and we’re doing it in a way that doesn’t compromise grid reliability,” says Darrick Moe, CEO of Minnesota Rural Electric Association (MREA).
LREC says they have only had one rate increase in the last nine years and its dual fuel rate has not changed since 2008.
LREC is a member-owned, member-controlled electric utility serving more than 28,000 member-consumers in the counties of Otter Tail, Wilkin, Grant, Douglas and Becker. LREC has 30 substations which power approximately 4,400 miles of overhead lines and approximately 1,200 miles of underground lines.