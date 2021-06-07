Effective June 14, Lake Region Electric Cooperative (LREC) and Lake Region Energy Services (LRES) will change daily business and lobby hours to 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“This will be a positive impact for our members and customers,” states CEO Tim Thompson. “We are starting a half hour earlier to better serve everyone before the typical workday begins.”
