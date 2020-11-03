In the midst of a public health crisis, residents of Fergus Falls have been able to count on Lake Region Healthcare for thoughtful local leadership and up-to-date health resources. When the city of Fergus Falls received an allocation of CARES funding from the state of Minnesota, it was quickly determined that a portion of the $1,035,703 should be earmarked to support Lake Region Healthcare’s commitment to the health of the community.
Following the Oct. 19 City Council meeting, Mayor Ben Schierer, Council member Anthony Hicks, and city administrator, Andrew Bremseth, the leaders tasked with determining CARES allocation amounts, are proud to announce that $50,000 of CARES funding is bound for Lake Region Healthcare.
“We are thankful for the partnership Lake Region Healthcare has offered to city staff and elected officials during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bremseth said. “Communication has been open and honest, collaboration has been encouraged, and innovation has been embraced. We couldn’t ask for a better relationship with our local health care provider during these difficult times.”
“We are privileged to be here for the people we serve during this crisis. From the start, the city of Fergus Falls was an important part of the local emergency response to the COVID crisis, and we are pleased to continue that partnership during this sustained event,” said Kent Mattson, Lake Region Healthcare CEO. “Cancer, heart attaches, strokes and other serious illnesses didn’t stop when COVID struck and neither did we. I am so proud of the way our teams of doctors, nurses, support staff, front-line staff and leaders have come together with the city and others to safely provide for both the everyday health needs and the COVID testing and care needs for our communities. The financial impact of the temporary shutdown of our clinics and elective surgeries was significant, and we are grateful for the CARES allocation from the city of Fergus Falls to help offset our extensive COVID-related expenses,” Mattson added.
Following a competitive application process, over $540,000 in CARES funding has also been approved for distribution to local businesses, nonprofits, and child care providers. “As a business owner myself, I’ve seen firsthand the ripple effect responses to the COVID-19 pandemic have had on the economy. Supporting local businesses was therefore a top priority for the committee throughout the CARES allocation process,” notes Schierer, who led the City Council in thanking committee members and city staff for their work during Monday’s council meeting. Local businesses and nonprofits who were successful in their applications will be receiving their allocations of CARES funding before the end of October.
