Every year, the third week of April is designated as a week to honor those who give their time as volunteers. Known as National Volunteer Week, the celebration began in 1974 after a presidential proclamation deemed the week an official celebration.
Volunteers provide essential services for many people. From food banks to parks to fire departments to hospitals, volunteers help communities function optimally.
Not only does volunteering help those who benefit from the various programs and organizations that volunteers work with, research has shown that those who volunteer can experience increased levels of happiness and reduced stress levels themselves.
One organization that dives into the volunteer celebration every year is Lake Region Healthcare (LRH). LRH sees National Volunteer Week as a way to thank those who generously give their time and talents to LRH.
For decades, community members from across the county have selflessly given thousands of volunteer hours to LRH. Some of the valuable services these volunteers provide are greeting, serving patients and families, gardening, couriering supplies, crocheting and much more.
Volunteer coordinator at LRH, Laura Gervais, expressed her heartfelt thanks to all of the volunteers who have helped out at LRH. “Our volunteers show up every day to give their time and energy to help our hospital better serve our patients,” said Gervais in a recent press release. “In 2021, volunteers gifted us well over 6,000 hours of time supporting our hospital gift shop, same day surgery, lab, cancer center, pharmacy, joint camp, chaplaincy, popcorn Wednesdays, rock steady boxing, Patient Advisory Council and the Lake Region Takes Root Community Garden. They are invaluable in enabling us to provide world-class care for our community.”
CEO of LRH, Kent Mattson, also took the opportunity to recognize the volunteers who help keep LRH humming. “Not only this week, but every day, we want to share our appreciation for their service, empathy and compassion — and for their selfless dedication to our patients and our mission,” Mattson shared. “Saying thank you doesn’t quite seem to do it justice, we are just so grateful for our volunteers.”
It’s easy to get started volunteering at LRH and the organization provides training and orientation for those who are interested. LRH even has a program for “junior volunteers,” so volunteers aged seventh-grade through 17-years-old have the opportunity to help others and themselves through volunteer service from an early age.
Those interested in volunteering at LRH can call 218-736-8498 for additional information.