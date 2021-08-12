Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) announced this week the reopening of their drive-thru COVID-19 testing station beginning Tuesday. The move is in response to a growing demand for COVID testing with the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant.
“We continue to offer testing through appointments with providers in our clinics, but greater demand and a growing number of symptomatic and positive patients called for a return to the drive-thru testing option,” said LRH chief nursing officer, Roberta Young. “As always, we are here for the community’s COVID and non-COVID health care needs. We’ve learned to adapt to the ever-changing nature of this virus, and it looks like we’ll need to continue that flexibility and resilience for the time being.” The drive-thru appointments for send-out testing will be available during limited hours Tuesday through Friday until further notice.
Young emphasized that vaccination, masking, and physical distancing remain our best public health prevention strategies for slowing the spread of COVID-19 and that now is a great time for anyone who is unvaccinated to get the shot since the governor’s $100 incentive is open through Aug. 15. Information about the incentive is on the Minnesota Department of Health website at mn.gov/covid19/100/. Vaccine clinics are being offered at the Lake Region Healthcare Fergus Falls main clinic on Aug. 11 and Aug. 18. Another opportunity for the vaccine is scheduled at the Elbow Lake and Morris clinics of the LRH Prairie Ridge locations on Aug. 20.
Further information about COVID testing options and vaccine opportunities is available at lrhc.org/covid19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.