Rolf Nycklemoe of Nycklemoe and Ellig P.A., was presented the Lutheran Social Services (LSS) Recognition Award for Outstanding Service on Tuesday, June 22. The award serves as an honor and recognition to Nycklemoe as he has gone above and beyond work duties at LSS in supporting decision-making and guardianship options.
Nycklmoe has provided legal support to LSS to carry out their tasks as court-appointed guardians and conservators, assisting with decisions regarding health care, living situations and finances through providing education and training on these and other related services that benefit the community. Some of the other services include estate planning, establishing power of attorney and more.
“We are so delighted to recognize Rolf Nycklemoe for his outstanding service to the community,” stated LSS program director, Deanna Swenson. “For more than 30 years, we have deeply appreciated his integrity, compassion, professionalism and high regard for the well-being of people we support. He’s a great partner and we look forward to our continued work together in the years ahead.”
Nycklemoe accepted the award giving credit to his staff and sharing that his relationship with LSS has been “a good, productive relationship” and declaring that the guardians and conservators do the real work and should be the ones receiving an award.
“Thank you, I appreciate this honor,” he shared.
