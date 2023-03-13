IN COURT

David Jeremiah Gadsden, 21, of Henning.

The suspect arrested in a shooting on Feb. 9, at the Lund Boat factory in New York Mills and charged with second degree attempted murder, among other charges, has appeared in court.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?