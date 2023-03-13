The suspect arrested in a shooting on Feb. 9, at the Lund Boat factory in New York Mills and charged with second degree attempted murder, among other charges, has appeared in court.
David Jeremiah Gadsden, 21, of Henning, made an appearance in Otter Tail County District Court on Mar. 13. The hearing was scheduled as an uncontested omnibus hearing.
An uncontested omnibus in the simplest terms is essentially a pretrial hearing that is held after an arraignment. The purpose of it is to determine the evidence, including testimony and evidence seized at the time of arrest.
Gadsden’s public defender, Ruth Lee, told Judge Charles Glasrud at the hearing that her office was continuing to receive disclosures from the state that they were still going through. Lee said that they had previously asked for a continuance two weeks prior, but had not received a disclosure since that time.
Assistant County Attorney Danielle Hofman told Judge Glasrud that they were also still working on getting witness statements over to the defense and that some of the disclosures were ballistics evidence from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).
The judge granted another two weeks continuance until the omnibus would resume on Mar. 27, at 9 a.m.
According to court records, Gadsden got into a verbal confrontation with another employee, then pulled a small caliber handgun and fired a round at a 31-year-old male. The bullet did not strike the victim. He then is alleged to have chased the victim outside, where the victim was able to get away.
Once outside the building, he ran to the west and Gadsden fired a second round at him. The victim was not injured, a detective observed a large six inch hole in the side of the shirt area of his ribs.
Prior to law enforcement arriving at the plant, employees had restrained Gadsden.
In addition to the second degree attempted murder charges, Gadsden is also charged with second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, intentional discharge of a firearm, carrying/possessing a pistol without a permit and is still being held at the Otter Tail County Detention Center on $1,000,000 cash or bond without conditions or $400,000 bond or $40,000 cash with conditions.
