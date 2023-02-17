Cameron Rittenour’s M State economics instructor and Spartan football sent him in a direction that he’d never imagined – but one that he’s never regretted.
After graduating from Fergus Falls High School in 2003, Rittenour enrolled at North Dakota State University to major in electrical engineering. After he decided to also work toward becoming a major league baseball umpire, he attended “professional umpire school” in Florida and then transferred to M State with the hope that community college classes would offer flexibility.
Rittenour, a high school soccer stand-out, had never played football. Once at M State, though, he joined the Spartan football team as the kicker and enjoyed his teammates and coaches so much that he stayed to play a second year. (A highlight of his football career was kicking a 48-yard field goal for a Spartan win.)
His academic focus also changed at M State. Economics instructor Tom Gausman helped Rittenour discover a love for the subject, and he ultimately earned his Associate of Arts degree with an emphasis in accounting. He calls the college a great “stepping stone” and says he still appreciates the life lessons he learned in and outside the classroom.
“My time at M State gave me time to see what direction I wanted to go,” Rittenour says.
After graduating with his AA in 2006, Rittenour earned a degree in Finance Administration from the University of Minnesota Morris. Following year-long stints at ethanol plants in Fergus Falls and Casselton, N.D., he advanced in his career in plant operations, programming and project management.
His work led him around the nation building ethanol, biodiesel and power generation plants and refineries in locations including Iowa, Delaware, Nebraska, California, Illinois and the Dakotas.
After spending 260 days on the road one year, family pulled on his heartstrings and led him to move back to his hometown, and he accepted a position in business development and client relations with the Fergus Falls division of Comstock Construction.
“I help communities, companies and people building anything from hospitals and schools all the way to manufacturing facilities,” Rittenour says. He’s been involved with two major projects in Fergus Falls – the development of the downtown riverfront project and partial renovation of the former Regional Treatment Center.
One thing Rittenour did not give up with his move home was curling. He’d fallen in love with the sport after he retired from professional snowmobile racing and had a “big gap” in his winters. Before he returned to Fergus Falls about 2 ½ years ago, Rittenour curled on teams near Peoria, Ill., and Sioux Falls, S.D.
In the seven years he’s been curling, he’s been to eight national events and the trials for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. In preparation for events, he travels four to five nights a week to Fargo, Blaine, Chaska, St. Paul or Denver to practice with teammates from Fargo, Colorado and Wisconsin. In 2022 both his men’s and mixed teams placed second nationally.
He enthusiastically joined efforts to start a curling league in Fergus Falls last year. Nearly three dozen curlers currently play on Sunday nights through the winter at the Fergus Falls arena, and the local league also puts on “learn to curl” sessions weekly.
Always interested in introducing new participants to the sport he loves, Rittenour encourages anyone interested in the Fergus Falls Area Curling to email info@ffcurling.org.
