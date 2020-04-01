The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China has awarded the prestigious Taiwan Fellowship to professor Patrick Mendis this year at the National Chengchi University (NCCU) in Taipei.
Harvard and the University of Minnesota educated, Mendis is a graduate of Perham High School and a M State alumnus. He still visits his American “mom” and his friends in Perham every year, he said.
A frequent visitor to Taiwan, Mendis has returned to Taipei and started teaching as the distinguished visiting professor of global affairs at NCCU. He conducts research on U.S. and China relations, China’s Belt Road Initiative (BRI), and the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS) of the U.S. as a senior fellow of the Taiwan Center for Security Studies.
Mendis also jointly teaches a course on globalization and geopolitics with Admiral Yeong-Kang Chen, former president of the National Defense University of Taiwan, and professor Fu-Kuo Liu, former dean of the International College of Innovation at NCCU.
U.S. Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-VA), co-chair of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus and a senior member of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, said: “Dr. Patrick Mendis is a highly respected foreign policy scholar, an award-winning public servant, and American diplomat. Patrick and I served in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and I know he will be a distinguished Taiwan fellow and will contribute to better understanding between the two countries.”
Mendis left Minnesota for Washington, D.C., for the second time when he accepted a government position at the U.S. Department of State. At state, he served as the secretariat director of the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) and the chairman of the inter-agency policy group on science and technology in the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs (OES).
He also served in the U.S. Departments of Agriculture, Defense, and Energy during the Clinton, Bush, and Obama administrations. His latest appointment—as a commissioner to the United States National Commission for UNECSO at the State Department—by the Obama White House has continued in the Trump administration until President Donald Trump withdrew from the U.N. body.
After his government service, he served as the vice president of the Osgood Center for International Studies and spent two years at the Nitze School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) of the Johns Hopkins University and authored two books, “Trade for Peace” and “Commercial Providence.” At George Mason University, Mendis taught several courses while working as a distinguished senior fellow and affiliate professor of public and international affairs at the Schar School of Public Policy and Government. During his tenure, he authored numerous articles and his seventh book, Peaceful War between China and the United States.
U.S. Congresswoman Betty McCollum (D-MN) said, “Patrick’s vast experience at a senior level in U.S. government service and academia make him very well suited to contribute his insights and knowledge to advancing the bilateral relationship between Taiwan and the United States at this critical time.” McCollum is the vice chair of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee and a member of the U.S.-China Working Group in Congress.
Mendis has traveled to all the 34 provinces of China and all 50 state in the United States. Lectured at over 25 Chinese universities and academies, the American diplomat completed his final teaching assignment at the Yenching Academy of Peking University until the U.S.-China trade war began to make it increasingly difficult for American scholars. He served there as a distinguished visiting professor of Sino-American relations.
“I’m pleased to congratulate Dr. Patrick Mendis on his appointment as the Taiwan fellow by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei. Patrick has contributed years of dedicated service to our country, and has been recognized for his academic achievements, outstanding government career, and important philanthropic work. I know that, in his new capacity, he will make important contributions to the U.S-Taiwan relationship,” said U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.