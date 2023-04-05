M State announces a bold and innovative vision for the college’s future – a vision that gives rise to imminent change across the college’s four campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?