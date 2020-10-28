Minnesota State Community and Technical College’s (M State) Fergus Falls campus celebrated their homecoming and the 60th anniversary of the opening of their campus this past week in an unconventional way.
Royal court voting has gone virtual this year, and nominations are open for both M State Fergus Falls student royal court and M State Fergus Falls faculty and staff royal court.
Other homecoming staples, like spirit week, have also gone online. M State asked students and staff to participate by posting pictures of themselves following the theme online with the hashtag #mstatehomecoming2020 and in the comments section of Spartan Spirit posts on the campus’ Facebook page. Themes included pets, crazy hair, crazy socks, carved pumpkins and Halloween costume or autumn/fall decorations.
Throughout the week, students could participate in M State trivia, a Spartan Hunt, yoga via Zoom and more.
The week ends with a Saturday, Oct. 30 drive-through celebration on campus and a “virtual tailgate.” Participants can drive past Legacy Hall on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for treats for kids, live music and to say a socially distanced hello to Spartan. The first 100 visitors will receive a free t-shirt. There’s also a food drive and visitors are encouraged to donate canned goods, nonperishable items or hygiene items for the M State student food pantry.
Before the “tailgate,” Fergus Area College Foundation will be hosting an M State Alumni Live session starting at 11 a.m. to give alumni, employees and faculty an opportunity to reconnect and share memories.
Other virtual events on Saturday include a 1 p.m. virtual athlete meet and greet and the royal court coronation at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.