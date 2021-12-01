The M State Music Department will be hosting a choral concert in Legacy Hall at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The concert, titled “Awakening,” will feature members from the M State concert choir, voice ensemble and chamber chorale. Laura Odden Quaintance, M State choral director, describes the concert as full of songs invoking hope, connection, overcoming fear and finding refuge in music.
“This semester, singers have put their soul into our music and felt the emotional connection that has come with it. For many of these songs, the poetry spoke to our strong need for music in our lives, the joy and hope in life that we find in music, and the realization of just how much we love rehearsing together,” shared Quaintance in a press release. “With songs by Brahms, Hagenberg, Handel, Jenkins, Ticheli, Whitacre and others, we hope our audience will enjoy the journey through these pieces as much as we have.”
The community is invited to attend, and admission is free. The doors to the concert will open at 1:30 p.m. Masks are currently required for all campus visitors.
