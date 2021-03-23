After a one-year absence, the ever-popular Minnesota State Community and Technical College Empty Bowls is returning at a time when need for the fundraiser has never been greater.
This won’t be the traditional Empty Bowls – it won’t be at the college, and guests truly will get an empty bowl. But one thing isn’t changing: The event will again benefit the Fergus Falls Salvation Army, which has seen its food needs soar more than 1,000% since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“I always thought the 15th Empty Bowls would be something special, and here we are,” said M State pottery instructor Lori Charest, whose students create the bowls that are featured in the fundraiser, with assistance from former students and area artists.
This year’s socially distanced Empty Bowls is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at A Center for the Arts in downtown Fergus Falls.
Charest said AC4TA graciously invited the college to use its backstage doors for the event. Guests can enter through one back door, choose a bowl from a display on the center’s stage and exit through a second back door. There’s convenient parking in the city lot directly behind ACFTA.
Pre-pandemic, guests at Empty Bowls were served soup in the pottery bowls they’d selected in Legacy Hall on the Fergus Falls campus. This year, for a suggested donation of $20, guests will get the bowl of their choosing and a copy of the recipe for the Empty Bowls favorite, chicken wild rice soup.
In its previous 14 years, Empty Bowls has raised just under $60,000 for the Salvation Army food program in Fergus Falls, and this year the support is needed more than ever.
“Our need for food has increased drastically,” said Lynn Verhaagh, community relations director at the Fergus Falls Salvation Army. In a normal year, the organization distributes just over 600 food boxes locally. Since April 1 last year, when the pandemic began in earnest, the Fergus Falls nonprofit has distributed more than 12,000 food boxes, an increase of more than 1,500%.
Verhaagh said the Salvation Army provides hot “to-go” meals for people when they pick up food boxes and also delivers these meals to elderly who can not leave their homes in Fergus Falls. They typically serve about 6,000 to-go meals a year but provided 1,200 this February alone.
“I’m glad we can offer this modified version of Empty Bowls this year when the need is so great,” Charest said. “It is such a good example of using art to benefit the community.”
