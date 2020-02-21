Successful ribbon cutting
Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce president Lisa Workman (left to right), CareerForce Minnesota rehabilitation area manager Eric Wittbrodt, Rep. Bud Nornes, M State president Carrie Brimhall, Fergus Area College Foundation capital campaign chair Steve Brimhall, Rural Minnesota CEP executive director Vicki Leaderbrand, Fergus Area College Foundation executive director Lori Larson and Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce director of membership development Jackie Formo cut the ribbon on the new Center for Success at the M State Fergus Falls campus Friday.

Minnesota State Community and Technical College welcomed community members to its new Center for Workforce and Student Success during an open house Friday, Feb. 21, on the Fergus Falls campus.

The innovative center is designed to meet the needs of both students and community residents by combining education, employment services and job skills training in a renovated area adjacent to the newly remodeled campus library. 

In addition to the Spartan Center that’s home to college’s tutoring services, the new center also houses the University Center, where M State students can get support services while earning an online bachelor’s degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead in nursing, project management, health services administration, global supply chain management or business.

The spacious Workforce Development Center classroom adjacent to the Spartan Center was designed for local jobs skills training by the college’s Workforce Development Solutions division. WDS already partners with regional employers to train more than 6,000 workers annually at job sites and other M State campuses, but the new site will make training even more accessible for employers and workers in the Fergus Falls area.

The $1.7 million project was funded by a $978,000 appropriation from the 2017 Legislature and $750,000 in private partner contributions raised locally by Fergus Area College Foundation.

“Being part of the college foundation, it’s very exciting to see the many opportunities the new Center for Workforce and Student Success should bring to our community and the surrounding area,” said Steve Brimhall, president of the FACF board of directors.

In the near future, Rural Minnesota CEP will move its workforce center facility from downtown Fergus Falls to the new Center for Workforce and Student Success, strengthening the connection between education and job opportunities.  

