The yearly spring Invitational Art Show is currently being displayed at M State’s Charles Beck Gallery on the Fergus Falls campus. This will mark the 48th show and will have 115 pieces by 55 area artists. These art pieces will feature composite, abstract and whimsical paintings, along with birds and people.
This year’s art show is unique due to the fact there will be paintings by veterans at the Fergus Falls Veterans Home. Jane Gardner, an LPN at the home with an associate of fine arts degree, led a bimonthly painting class for the veterans. The entire idea of joining the art show came when the men in her classes joked about having one, and Gardner decided to bring that idea to fruition.
Lori Charest was Gardner’s instructor at M State, and is also the Invitational Art Show organizer. Charest spoke highly of the show saying, “This year’s art show includes three-dimensional artwork, pottery, sculpture and a wide variety of other mediums. The show showcases artists and talent at all levels, including works from faculty of Concordia College, local/regional artists and new artists.”
The artists’ public reception will be on Saturday, May 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. The show and the reception are admission-free. The Charles Beck Gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m to 8 p.m Monday through Thursday. The gallery will be open from 8 a.m to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, and is generally closed on the weekends.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone