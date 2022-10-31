Just in time for spooky season

'Arsenic and Old Lace' characters Jonathan Brewster, left (played by Aiden Sodsod) and Dr. Einstein, right (Andrew Rasmusson) offer a toast before putting an end to Mortimer, sitting (Devin Cordahl) during a recent rehearsal of the M State production at the Waage Theatre. The production will run from Nov. 4-13 with varying showtimes. 

 Submitted

M State has set the stage for a fun return back to live theater on the Fergus Falls campus this fall with a presentation of the classic black comedy "Arsenic and Old Lace."



