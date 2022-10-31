M State has set the stage for a fun return back to live theater on the Fergus Falls campus this fall with a presentation of the classic black comedy "Arsenic and Old Lace."
Stefanie Gerhardson is the M State Theatre faculty and director and explained that she’s hoping the name recognition of the famous 83-year-old show and its humorous, spooky elements will draw a crowd back to the Waage Theater after a couple of quieter pandemic years.
“‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ is a funny, engaging, classic comedy,” Gerhardson noted. “We’re excited to be back and doing live theatre, without the restrictions that were in place before. We’ve had a very faithful audience in the past and we look forward to seeing them again.”
Written by American playwright Joseph Kesselring in 1939, the show opened on Broadway two years later and enjoyed long and successful runs both in New York and at popular theaters in London; it has since been performed on stages large and small all over the world. A film version starring Cary Grant was released in 1944, further cementing the show’s fame.
The story revolves around the Brewster family, a uniquely deranged bunch made up mostly of homicidal maniacs. An exception is Mortimer Brewster, the hero of the play, who struggles to deal with his murderous family and can’t decide whether he should go through with his plans to marry the girl he loves, a minister’s daughter who lives next door. Key to the plot are two elderly aunts, Abby and Martha Brewster, who appear sweet and charming but, as it turns out, have a penchant for poisoning lonely old men. Their toxic brew of choice is a glass of homemade elderberry wine laced with arsenic, strychnine, and "just a pinch" of cyanide.
The M State production features students and alumni in the cast: Devin Cordahl, of Park Rapids, plays the lead role of Mortimer, while Grace Liebl of Elbow Lake and Maezyn Haugen of Fergus Falls step into the homicidal shoes of Abby and Martha. Additional cast members include Austin Hess-Jensen, as Teddy Brewster, Aiden Sodsod as Jonathon Brewster, Andrew Rasmusson as Dr. Einstein, Mariana Pevestorf as Elaine Harper, Faith Nord as Mrs. Harper/Lt. Rooney, Brodie Sandford as Officer O’Hara, Alex Hensel as Officer Brophy and Danny Robb as Gibbs/Mr. Witherspoon.
Additional M State students are engaged in behind-the-scenes roles as stage managers, light and sound technicians and set crew members. James Stenger, a former student at M State, is helping with the set, lighting and other technical aspects of the show. Students have been rehearsing every day, for two to three hours a day, for several weeks in preparation for the performance.
Performance dates are as follows: Nov. 4-5, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 11-12, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 13, 2 p.m. matinee. Tickets are available online at mstate.universitytickets.com or through the M State bookstore at 218-736-1556 and will also be sold at the door. Ticket prices are $11 for adults ($14 at the door) and $5 for students.