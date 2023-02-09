Appointment only

Mackenzie Young currently offers eyelash services, and looks forward to offering additional services in the future. 

 Submitted

M.Y Beauty has joined Lunar E’Clips Salon at 643 West Fir Avenue. Owner Mackenzie Young is a certified eyelash technician and early-stage business owner. Young is currently enrolled in cosmetology school and upon completion this spring, she plans to expand services to include waxing, nails, hair, facials and spray tans.



