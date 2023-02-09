M.Y Beauty has joined Lunar E’Clips Salon at 643 West Fir Avenue. Owner Mackenzie Young is a certified eyelash technician and early-stage business owner. Young is currently enrolled in cosmetology school and upon completion this spring, she plans to expand services to include waxing, nails, hair, facials and spray tans.
Young stated, “Oprah once said, “I was once afraid of people saying, ‘who does she think she is?’ Now I have the courage to say, ‘this is who I am.’ When I first decided to start school to pursue my dream as a cosmetologist, I had many setbacks," she continued, “I have always allowed my fears and what-if’s to take over, but I have finally decided to take my life back and not let my fears get in the way of my dream! I chose Fergus Falls because I have lived here my whole life and it just felt right to make my ideas come to life in a town that has always been home to me. Starting my career in Fergus makes me feel safe knowing all the support I will receive from the community and I’m excited to show everyone what I can do!”
Young is working with GFF through their Entrepreneur Initiative to receive free and confidential one-on-one consulting for start-ups. The program provides in-person, virtual or hybrid coaching options for start-ups and technical assistance to existing business owners. More is available online at greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
M.Y. Beauty is open by appointment only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Scheduling of appointments can be done by email at m.yBeauty1533@gmail.com. Readers can stay in-the-know by following their Facebook page @M.YBeauty.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone