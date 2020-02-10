When you make a pitstop at most gas stations or convenience stores, if you are interested in a bite to eat the selection seems to be similar whereever you go. You will have the selection of sandwiches, pizza, sweets and maybe a side dish. But while stopping at Little Chief Outpost in Fergus Falls, after you fill your gas tank with unleaded, you might want to stop at the new Papacitos Burritos location.
Holding its grand opening Monday, the burrito business opened its third location in the local gas station serving breakfast from 6:30-10:30 a.m. and its traditional menu until 8 p.m.
In a press release, owner Lucas Johnson stated that the business is ready to deliver great food to the Fergus Falls area.
“Our mission is to serve great, healthy burritos and burrito bowls that are filling and affordable. We come from a hardworking family, so we relate to our blue collar, hard-work customers.”
The Southwest-style family restaurant has two other locations in Perham and Detroit Lakes and serves a build-your-own burrito. First customers chose their size of burrito, followed by rice (Spanish or lime) and beans (black or pinto). Next, they add a choice of six different meats and an assortment of veggies. If you are someone that can’t decide what they want, the restaurant also has a few standby selections including the Fergus Falls-exclusive burrito — the Otter Burrito.
The full menu also offers tacos, stuffed quesadillas, salad bowls, burrito bowls, taco in a bag and a kids quesadilla.
For more information, visiting www.papacitosburritos.com.
