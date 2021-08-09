The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program today announced that Dr. John Maduko, vice president of academic and student affairs at M State, is one of 40 leaders selected for the 2021-22 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship.
This selective leadership program prepares the next generation of community-college presidents to transform institutions to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.
Delivered in collaboration with the Stanford Educational Leadership Initiative, the fellows will be mentored by current and former community-college presidents and will learn strategies to improve student outcomes in and after college, lead internal change and create strong external partnerships with K-12 schools, four-year colleges, employers and other partners.
“To become institutions that truly advance social mobility and talent development, community colleges must have presidents with a clear vision for equitable student success,” said Monica Clark, director of leadership initiatives for the program. “We have selected these fellows because they share that commitment and are well-positioned to become transformational leaders.”
“M State is committed to identifying and developing talented leaders that reflect the diversity of the communities and students that the nations’ community colleges serve, and Dr. Maduko is the perfect choice to participate in the Aspen Fellowship,” said Carrie Brimhall, M State president for the Fergus Falls campus. “As an Aspen Institute fellow, he will be building a strategic portfolio that documents M State’s approach to achieving significant improvements in student outcomes and greater equity in educational access and success.”
The Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship responds to the growing need for a new generation of leaders who are well-equipped to meet the challenges of the future. Nationally, nearly 80% of sitting college presidents plan to retire in the next decade. While the traditional pathway to the presidency has often excluded women and people of color, the incoming class of Aspen Rising Presidents fellows is composed of 68% women and 70% people of color and represents institutions of varying sizes and locations.
Together, the 2021-22 fellows are leaders at colleges that collectively serve more than 400,000 students. Also named as Aspen Institute fellows are Minnesotans Jennifer Eccles of the Minnesota State HealthForce Center of Excellence and Kristen Raney of St. Paul College.
Prior to joining M State in December 2019, Maduko served as vice chancellor of student affairs at North Central Texas College following his tenure there as chief of student affairs and chief enrollment officer, and as NCTC’s dean of health sciences and eLearning. He previously served as an academic dean for Rasmussen College’s Tampa metro campuses. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from California State Polytechnic University Pomona and an M.D. from St. Matthew’s School of Medicine.
The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit organization committed to realizing a free, just and equitable society. Founded in 1949, the Institute drives change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the most important challenges facing the United States and the world. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Institute has a campus in Aspen, Colorado, and an international network of partners.
As a member of the Minnesota State system, M State serves more than 8,000 students in credit courses each year in more than 70 career and liberal arts programs online and at its campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. By partnering with communities, the college also provides workforce development services and other responsive training programs.
