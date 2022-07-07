A major road project has been shelved following unanimous voting by the Fergus Falls City Council citing increased costs and bids that were beyond what had been previously provided.
On June 15, bids were opened for a major resurfacing project that would have stretched from Union to Fir avenues and Lincoln and Lincoln to Friberg avenues.
Two bids were received from the project from Central Specialties Inc. of Alexandria and Mark Sand and Gravel of Fergus Falls. The original engineer’s estimate for the project was $1.2 million.
City engineer Brian Yavarow said that once the city conducted their post bid analysis, the lowest bid came in $1.35 million higher than the engineers' estimates. The reasons cited included higher fuel prices, lack of available workforce, materials and the project schedule.
Yavarow said he did check on additional state funds to fill in the gap. “There’s no additional funds. I did check with state aid. However, the $960,000 from the funds will remain encumbered. In addition, if the project did go forward it would use up a majority of the city’s municipal state aid allotment, causing defunding of projects we currently have plans for coming up,” said Yavarow.
Yavarow said if the bids were rejected as per the recommendation, the city would rebid the project in late fall 2022.
A unanimous no vote from the council for accepting the bids passed; so for now the project will be shelved.
In other council business, as part of the the consent agenda, election judges for the November 2, 2022 election were approved by council as follows:
1st Ward, 1st Precinct:
- Head Judge: Jean Bowman
- Election Judges: Diane Stommes, Jess Steinbrenner, Barb Welle, Mary Waller, Yvonne Burt, Bridget Leonard, Gail Welle, Carma Synstelien
1st Ward, 2nd Precinct:
- Head Judge: Klara Beck
- Election Judges: Jon Nygaard, Mike Thacker, Ginny Winters, Russell Zuehlsendorf, Ina Myers, Dean Hjelle, Sandy Rufer, Doug Noyes
2nd Ware, 1st Precinct:
- Head Judge: NeTia Baumann
- Election Judges: Sharon Stevens, Marilyn Berg, Ginny Ronning, Gil Wahl, Phyllis Knutson, Rebecca Brown, Myra Domes, Val Keller
2nd Ward, 2nd Precinct:
- Head Judges: Dick Felstul
- Election Judges: Pam Daniels, Sherry Gronwold, Bobbi Nycklemoe, Karen Olson, John Schmidt, Pam Johnson, Martin Mollenhauser, Kris Wilke
3rd Ward, 1st Precinct:
- Head Judge: Tere Mann
- Election Judges: Peggy Underwood, Ann Porter, Lois Rogness, Ron Burt, Cy Grover, Jo Weatherly, Kris Svingen, Doreen Gumke
3rd Ward, 2nd Precinct:
- Head Judge: Mary Hauser
- Election Judges: Delphine Steiner, JoEllen Thacker, Wally Cole, Ellen Eastby, Nikolai Kleven, Wendy Anderson, Karen Schalekamp, Ila Hjelle
4th Ward, 1st Precinct:
- Head Judge: Kathy Wagnild
- Election Judges: Richard Edinger, Margaret Seland, David Noyes, Richard Jones, Desta Hunt, Richard Jones, Angie Nord, Merle Helleckson
4th Ward, 2nd Precinct:
- Head Judge: Abby Kocher
- Election Judges: Pat Jampsa, Sue Doering, Deborah Embretson, Julie Ridout, Tracy Chaput, Wally Stommes, Deb Zachmann, Vanessa Whipple
- Alternates: Gary Nelson, Jan Nelson, Angie Hauge, Christi Dickey