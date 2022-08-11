The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that a request from Gov. Tim Walz, relating to a major disaster declaration for 23 Northern Minnesota counties impacted by tornadoes and flooding on May 29 and 30, was approved by President Joe Biden on Aug. 10.
The disaster declaration has been approved for Aitkin, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Itasca, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lyon, Nobles, Pine, Pope, Renville, Rock, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena and Yellow Medicine counties.
FEMA, in a press release, stated that with the approval, federal funding will now be made available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding.
In a prepared statement, Walz said, “This spring’s severe weather devastated homes and businesses across our state – but we continue to work with our partners at the local and federal levels to recover. I’m grateful for this assistance as we work to rebuild.”
This federal disaster declaration unlocks public assistance for these counties and tribal nations to assist with emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster damaged facilities.
The Memorial Day storm that rolled through the community of Elbow Lake and other parts of Grant and Douglas Counties on Memorial Day, May 30, knocked down power lines and trees, causing extensive damage.
The clubhouse at the nearby Tipsinah Mounds Golf Course was leveled and destroyed by the tornado and that the National Weather Service has confirmed the storm that moved through the area as an EF2 tornado. At the time, according to Grant County Sheriff Mark Haberer, the best part was that no one was injured in any aspect of the storm.
In addition, there were numerous grain bins and sheds that were destroyed and thrown like tin cans in fields surrounding Elbow Lake. Residents on Point Comfort Road on the southern shore witnessed downed power poles and lines toppled over with trees that had been ripped from the ground. Electrical power was not turned back on for most homes on the point until late on June 2.
Brian F. Schiller has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations for the affected areas.
